Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition confirmed by Microsoft

The Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition has appeared on the Microsoft Store.
29 Nov 2023
29 Nov 2023


Image: Ubisoft

The previously-leaked Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition has appeared on the Microsoft Store, suggesting an official announcement and release is on the way shortly – perhaps as early as The Game Awards 2023.

This is the second time the game has apparently leaked, with a United States Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) listing spotted in September 2023 revealing the planned return of Ubisoft’s cult classic adventure. Per information from this listing and on the Microsoft Store, the game is for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch, with gameplay enhanced for modern audiences.

The 20th Anniversary Edition release will reportedly allow for 4K gameplay at 60FPS, with “improved graphics, controls, and audio, along with brand-new autosave and cross-save features.” It will also include “new rewards” as you explore the world of Hillys, as well as a speedrun mode, new achievements, and a special anniversary gallery revealing more about the game’s development.

Read: Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition leaked by ESRB

Screenshots for the game suggest it’s been given a significant visual overhaul to match the scale and ambition of the original game, with these improvements likely allowing gameplay to feel far more approachable – particularly for those without the nostalgia goggles.


Image: Ubisoft

Beyond being a welcome return to the past, the release of Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition may also serve an ulterior purpose, as Ubisoft is currently working on a major sequel to Beyond Good & Evil – and has been for several years.

Having the original game accessible for anyone curious will likely renew interest in this upcoming project, serving as an introduction for those who may have missed the game when it first released in 2003. While the arrival of the 20th Anniversary Edition doesn’t necessarily mean the long-in-development game is any closer to release, it will be a handy game to have on modern consoles when this project is ready for launch.

For now, Ubisoft has not officially announced the game – however, we expect it will be announced and released very shortly. Given Beyond Good & Evil launched in 2003 and that this game is the “20th Anniversary Edition” there’s only a few short weeks before its subtitle becomes irrelevant. Expect more news very shortly.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.



