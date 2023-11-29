The Game Awards 2023 will feature mystery Xbox announcement

After a previous absence, Microsoft has confirmed Xbox will feature at The Game Awards 2023, with “major announcements and more Xbox news you don’t want to miss.” That’s according to an email sent around to various media outlets which encouraged recipients to tune in for mystery reveals. Beyond this, we don’t know much about Xbox’s involvement – but it does sound like something big is brewing.

As it stands, 2023 is a major year for Xbox. While there have been relatively few game releases from the company and its subsidiaries – beyond blockbusters like Starfield and the ill-received Redfall – this year saw Microsoft acquire Activision Blizzard, one of the biggest game studios in the world. Surprisingly, there has been relatively little fanfare around this acquisition, suggesting there may be grander reveals set for the near future.

It’s too early to assume The Game Awards 2023 will feature any new, Microsoft-led games from Activision Blizzard – but surely some sort of public celebration is in order.

Beyond this, there are also a number of in-development Xbox titles that may turn up for a new trailer or reveal at The Game Awards. Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga feels due for a long-anticipated update after years of relative quiet. Xbox’s Fable reboot could also get another showcase, following earlier reveals in 2023.

Plans for refreshed Xbox consoles and controllers were unintentionally leaked as part of court documents in late 2023, so we could see an official announcement of those.

Otherwise, titles like Avowed and South of Midnight could pop in with new trailers or updates – or, there could be something entirely new. The Game Awards has gotten away with massively surprising announcements in the past – Alan Wake 2 was a very welcome reveal in 2021 – so Xbox could be cooking something unexpected, too.

As always, it’s best to keep expectations in check – but with Xbox now on board, there’s yet another reason to sit up and pay attention to this year’s Game Awards. The show will air live around on the world on 7 December 2023 (depending on your local time zone).

In the meantime, fan voting for the show’s award categories is now open – so if you’re looking to share your opinion on this year’s best games, head over to the TGAs website.