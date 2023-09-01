Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition leaked by ESRB

Beyond Good and Evil, the classic post-apocalyptic Ubisoft adventure game starring an intrepid journalist and her pig-like guardian, might be set for a major return. As spotted by Twitter user @MACOS380, the United States Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) recently posted a rating for the mysterious and currently unannounced Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition.

Per the listing, which has since been taken down, this re-release is for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. While the rating does not indicate whether it’s a remaster or simply a port, given the game is already available on PC in classic form, it’s fair to assume the ‘Anniversary Edition’ will include additional or improved content.

While there’s still a chance this listing was made in error, the ESRB and other global rating boards have past form in leaking titles far too early – either as a result of crossed wires, or simply last minute changes.

Recently, for example, the Australian Classification Board leaked the existence of Bluey: The Videogame. Other leaks in 2023 have included key video game plot points, and hints at the existence of still-unannounced horror sequels.

At this stage, Ubisoft has yet to officially confirm that Beyond Good and Evil is set for a modern re-release, but the existence of the game would certainly make sense. Ubisoft is currently working on a major sequel to the game, and while it’s allegedly been in development hell, there is still a chance it sees the light in the coming years. Should it proceed as planned, an anniversary re-release of its predecessor would allow new players to discover its world.

While the original Beyond Good and Evil is freely available on PC, it’s fair to say it’s now quite aged. A new lick of paint, or at the very least, the ability to play the game on modern consoles, would allow an entirely new generation to reappraise the adventure and its sweeping storytelling.

For now, we’ll have to stay tuned to hear more news about Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition. Given the ESRB leak has seemingly spoiled the existence of the game, we expect Ubisoft will pop up with official news shortly.