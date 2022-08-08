News

 > Game Development

Bandai Namco reports 55% rise in game sales, despite economic downturn

Bandai Namco has reported major year-on-year growth for the first quarter of its Q1 2023 financials.
8 Aug 2022
Leah J. Williams
bandai namco klonoa

Game Development

Image: Bandai Namco / Monkey Craft

Share Icon

Bandai Namco has reported a whopping 55% year-on-year growth in video game sales for Q1 2023, despite overall economic circumstances. In the company’s latest financial quarter (April to June 2022), it reported ¥40.5 billion (AU $433 million) in home video game sales, compared to ¥26.2 billion (AU $280 million) in the prior year.

While only four new titles were noted as being released (likely referring to Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series, amongst others), it appears the entire Bandai Namco catalogue has continued to perform strongly in the first quarter of the year. Forecasts included in the financial report indicate Bandai Namco doesn’t expect the good fortune to last – the company has flagged a potential drop in sales overall by the end of the year – but it’s a strong result, particularly given the sparse Bandai Namco releases in Q1 2023.

11.4 million units were sold across those four new titles, up from a staggering 10 million across 14 titles in the prior year.

A general look at the company’s largest IPs has revealed that Dragon Ball and Mobile Suit Gundam are propping up the majority of overall sales (this table referred to general IP, rather than only video games) with One Piece, Naruto, Kamen Rider and Ultraman also contributing to the IP sales total.

Read: New Monster Rancher game announced in Japan’s Nintendo Direct Mini

In other parts of the business – which includes toys and amusement park rides – Bandai Namco continued to perform strongly. Both amusement machines and facilities grew significantly year-on-year, while IP sales (including toys) for franchises like Mobile Suit Gundam, Dragon Ball and One Piece also grew.

Select franchises declined in sales (Naruto, Kamen Rider), but overall Q1 2023 appears to be a major success for the company – notably so, given the declining performance of other rivals in the video game space.

Bandai Namco has attributed much of the Q1 2023 success to flexibility, and new measures ‘to adapt to changes in lifestyles and preferences of customers’ with the company leaning heavily on its home video game sales to prop up other parts of the business. The company has now rescoped its vision for the rest of the 2023 financial year, however sales are still expected to drop by the end of this period.

In future, Bandai Namco will focus on launching a number of new titles – including Dragon Ball: The Breakers, and One Piece Odyssey – as well as diving deeper into the metaverse.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Features Game Development Hardware News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Street Fighter 6 Evo 2022 Juri
?>
News

All the major fighting game news announced at Evo 2022

The Evo 2022 fighting game tournament featured a raft of news regarding new and existing fighting games.

Edmond Tran
Street Fighter 6 Kimberly evo 2022 reveal trailer
?>
News

New Street Fighter 6 trailer at Evo 2022 reveals Kimberly and Juri

A new Street Fighter 6 trailer shown during Evo 2022 has officially revealed two characters: returning fighter Juri, and newcomer…

Edmond Tran
What is rollback netcode in fighting games like Street Fighter 6?
?>
Features

What is Rollback Netcode in fighting games?

Just what is this Rollback Netcode everyone keeps talking about in regards to online multiplayer and fighting games?

Edmond Tran
nintendo eshop game sale garfield nickelodeon all star brawl
?>
News

The best deals from the Nintendo Showdown multiplayer sale

The Nintendo Showdown Sale includes multiplayer hits, as well as fan-favourite adventures.

Leah J. Williams
gamestop nft saga arcade games
?>
News

GameStop NFT minter allegedly sold indie games without consent

The NiFTy Arcade collection contained several games that the creator did not have permission to sell.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login