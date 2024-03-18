Baldur’s Gate 3 tops the 2023 Steam Deck charts

Baldur’s Gate 3 has picked up yet another major accolade, thanks to Steam Deck owners around the world. To celebrate the two-year anniversary of the device’s launch, Valve has released a list of the ‘Top 100 Games Played on Steam Deck’ in the period between March 2024 and March 2024, ordered by daily active player count.

The top ten is a list of the most-awarded games of the year with some surprises, too. Baldur’s Gate 3 is the most played game on Steam Deck for the last twelve months, but newly-released title Palworld is creeping up the charts at #6, and the top spot is threatened by the moreish Vampire Survivors.

Here’s the top 10 most played games on Steam Deck in the last 12 months, per Valve:

Baldur’s Gate 3 Vampire Survivors Dave the Diver Hogwarts Legacy Elden Ring Palworld Cyberpunk 2077 Grand Theft Auto V Stardew Valley Red Dead Redemption 2

Notably, many of the games in the top 10 aren’t actually new releases. Stardew Valley maintains a passionate fanbase who hop in daily, despite the game being released way back in 2016. Grand Theft Auto V is in a similar boat, with players popping in for solo and multiplayer action, despite the game’s near-decade age.

Elsewhere in the charts, there are some other neat inclusions. Aussie hit Cult of the Lamb is ranked in the top 20, and New Zealand-made game Dredge is just below that. Balatro is in the top 30, despite only launching in late February, and Helldivers 2 is also climbing the charts.

While there will be some mainstays in the next reporting period, we expect the top 10 results for next year will be bolstered by new contenders.

Whether the Steam Deck will be genuinely available worldwide by then is anyone’s guess. As those in Australia and New Zealand will know, the Steam Deck hasn’t yet launched in select regions, despite Valve now celebrating the device’s two-year anniversary. While a local AU/NZ launch was mentioned briefly in 2021, there have been no updates since then.

In the meantime, a range of solid competitor devices have launched in Australia and New Zealand, including the mostly excellent Asus ROG Ally, and the Lenovo Legion Go. While similar charts have not been released for these consoles, we can assume games like Baldur’s Gate 3, Vampire Survivors and Dave the Diver got similar workouts on these rival handhelds.

Having spent ample time playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on the Asus ROG Ally, I can say it’s an excellent experience, even in handheld mode. It’s unsurprising that the game has topped the yearly Steam Deck chart.