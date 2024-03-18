News

 > News > Hardware

Baldur’s Gate 3 tops the 2023 Steam Deck charts

Baldur's Gate 3 leads the top 100 games played on Steam Deck between March 2023 and March 2024.
18 Mar 2024
Leah J. Williams
baldur's gate 3 dlc expansion

Hardware

Image: Larian Studios

Share Icon

Baldur’s Gate 3 has picked up yet another major accolade, thanks to Steam Deck owners around the world. To celebrate the two-year anniversary of the device’s launch, Valve has released a list of the ‘Top 100 Games Played on Steam Deck’ in the period between March 2024 and March 2024, ordered by daily active player count.

The top ten is a list of the most-awarded games of the year with some surprises, too. Baldur’s Gate 3 is the most played game on Steam Deck for the last twelve months, but newly-released title Palworld is creeping up the charts at #6, and the top spot is threatened by the moreish Vampire Survivors.

Here’s the top 10 most played games on Steam Deck in the last 12 months, per Valve:

  1. Baldur’s Gate 3
  2. Vampire Survivors
  3. Dave the Diver
  4. Hogwarts Legacy
  5. Elden Ring
  6. Palworld
  7. Cyberpunk 2077
  8. Grand Theft Auto V
  9. Stardew Valley
  10. Red Dead Redemption 2

Notably, many of the games in the top 10 aren’t actually new releases. Stardew Valley maintains a passionate fanbase who hop in daily, despite the game being released way back in 2016. Grand Theft Auto V is in a similar boat, with players popping in for solo and multiplayer action, despite the game’s near-decade age.

Read: Steam Deck OLED console announced for select regions

Elsewhere in the charts, there are some other neat inclusions. Aussie hit Cult of the Lamb is ranked in the top 20, and New Zealand-made game Dredge is just below that. Balatro is in the top 30, despite only launching in late February, and Helldivers 2 is also climbing the charts.

While there will be some mainstays in the next reporting period, we expect the top 10 results for next year will be bolstered by new contenders.

Whether the Steam Deck will be genuinely available worldwide by then is anyone’s guess. As those in Australia and New Zealand will know, the Steam Deck hasn’t yet launched in select regions, despite Valve now celebrating the device’s two-year anniversary. While a local AU/NZ launch was mentioned briefly in 2021, there have been no updates since then.

In the meantime, a range of solid competitor devices have launched in Australia and New Zealand, including the mostly excellent Asus ROG Ally, and the Lenovo Legion Go. While similar charts have not been released for these consoles, we can assume games like Baldur’s Gate 3, Vampire Survivors and Dave the Diver got similar workouts on these rival handhelds.

Having spent ample time playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on the Asus ROG Ally, I can say it’s an excellent experience, even in handheld mode. It’s unsurprising that the game has topped the yearly Steam Deck chart.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
stardew valley mayonnaise
?>
News

Stardew Valley update 1.6 lets you chug mayo

A whole new, horrifying ability is coming to Stardew Valley in its latest update.

Leah J. Williams
PSVR2 PlayStation VR 2 must have games
?>
News

PlayStation VR2 headset production reportedly paused due to excess stock

PlayStation has reportedly produced 2 million headsets, and won't produce any more until stock is reduced.

Leah J. Williams
wyrdsong game horned figure looming
?>
News

Wyrdsong developer Something Wicked Games reportedly gutted by layoffs

"Most staff" at Something Wicked Games have reportedly been laid off.

Leah J. Williams
PlayStation 5 PS5 Slim
?>
News

PS5 Pro specs allegedly leak via Sony's developer network

The PS5 Pro is alleged to be a more powerful console with an improved CPU and an upscaling feature.

Leah J. Williams
steam logo on background
?>
News

Valve introduces upgraded Steam Families game sharing

Steam Families allows you to share games with up to five family members.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login