Steam Deck OLED console announced for select regions

Valve has officially announced a new version of the popular Steam Deck handheld console, the Steam Deck OLED. This refreshed device, available from 16 November 2023, includes a brighter 7.4-inch OLED display, improved battery life, Wi-Fi 6E compatibility, and a range of other tweaks to improve its longevity and performance.

According to Valve, it will replace the existing, premium versions of the Steam Deck, with the older 64GB and 512GB versions of the console being replaced. To hurry along this process, they are now on sale in select regions – and they’ll likely be removed from the Steam Deck storefront once they sell out. The existing 256GB version of the Steam Deck with the original LCD screen will remain available.

The new Steam Deck OLED model will come in two variants: a 512GB and a 1TB. The pricing is as follows:

Steam Deck OLED (512GB) – USD $549 | €569 | £479

– USD $549 | €569 | £479 Steam Deck OLED (1TB) – USD $ $649 / €679 / £569

In the United States and Canada, the Steam Deck OLED (1TB) will also come in a “limited edition” version with a transparent shell and special red buttons.

Notably, the device – its predecessor and the incoming Steam Deck OLED – are still not officially available worldwide, in regions like Australia or New Zealand. Even with the launch of the OLED, that doesn’t appear to be changing.

Major changes for the Steam Deck OLED

Image: Valve

Those who are able to purchase the Steam Deck OLED may be tempted to upgrade for a range of handy features. According to Valve, the OLED model contains 30-50% more battery life than its predecessor, as the OLED screen draws less power. In addition, the inclusion of Wi-Fi 6E means faster game downloads, and more stable online multiplayer.

The OLED screen is also a key change – it’s designed to have better contrast and clarity, and is about half an inch larger than the screen on the base Steam Deck. Here’s a full rundown of the new console’s features, per Valve.

Steam Deck OLED (512GB) – Features

512GB NVMe SSD

1280 x 800 HDR OLED display

7.4″ Diagonal display size

6 nm APU

Wi-Fi 6E

50Whr battery; 3-12 hours of gameplay (content-dependent)

45W Power supply with 2.5m cable

Carrying case

Steam profile bundle

Steam Deck OLED (1TB) – Features

1TB NVMe SSD

1280 x 800 HDR OLED display with premium anti-glare etched glass

7.4″ Diagonal display size

6 nm APU

Wi-Fi 6E

50Whr battery; 3-12 hours of gameplay (content-dependent)

45W Power supply with 2.5m cable

Carrying case with removable liner

Steam profile bundle

Exclusive startup movie

Exclusive virtual keyboard theme

The Steam Deck OLED will launch in select regions from 16 November 2023. You can find out more about the console refresh on the Valve website.