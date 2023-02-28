Apple Arcade: Every game launching in March 2023

Apple Arcade is expanding in March 2023, with a range of excellent games joining the subscription service. Chief amongst these is Kimono Cats from HumaNature Studios, an adorable social game where players journey through a colourful Japanese matsuri festival playing mini-games and discovering new friends and secrets along the road.

The digital version of Cluedo is also arriving on Apple Arcade this month – and it’s a great time for those who love a good mystery. Like the tabletop edition, this game tasks you with solving a murder by wandering a strange mansion, gathering clues.

Apple Arcade is also introducing a rare classic in March 2023 – Osmos+ from Hemisphere Games. This experimental title is all about absorbing special ‘motes’ to grow, as you gain power in artsy, dreamlike environments.

Here’s the full list of games coming to Apple Arcade in March 2023, per Apple:

Kimono Cats (Arriving 3 March) – ‘Kimono Cats is a charming and original social mobile game that blends skill, creativity, and friendly social gifting and competition. Step into the paws of a cat and walk through a Japanese “matsuri” festival. Play a variety of fun mini-games to earn coins and to progress along the road to new areas that have new things to discover. Coins can be used to purchase houses, shops, and decorative objects to design and build unique villages. Players can also visit other players’ villages to leave gifts, messages, and stamps in their guest books.’

Osmos+ (Arriving 17 March) – ‘Osmos+ is part ambient, cosmic simulator, and part Darwinistic game of survival. This multi-award-winning title features beautiful, physics-based gameplay, dreamlike visuals, and an atmospheric electronic soundtrack. Progress from serene levels into varied and challenging worlds. Osmos+ leads players through ambient playgrounds, deep solar systems, competitive petri dishes, dense mote-fields, and more.’

Cluedo: Hasbro’s Mystery Game+ (Arriving 24 March) – ‘ Based on the original Hasbro board game, there are six suspects, six weapons, and nine rooms, but only one answer. Roll the dice, start your investigation, and test your detective skills. Whodunit? With what weapon? Where? Race your friends and family to the truth.’

Human Fall Flat+ (Arriving 31 March) – ‘Human: Fall Flat+ is set in floating dreamscapes that can be played solo or with up to four players online. From mansions, castles and Aztec adventures to snowy mountains, eerie nightscapes and industrial locations, each level is a new adventure full of challenging puzzles and hilarious distractions. At launch, the game will include 21 levels, including the recently launched Red Rock and Tower.’

In addition, Apple Arcade subscribers can expect updates for games including Cooking Mama: Cuisine! (new recipes), NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition (roster update), Jetpack Joyride 2 (new levels), and Warped Kart Racers (new difficulty level). Dead Cells+, Football Manager 2023 Touch, Mini Motorways, Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure, Castle Crumble, and LEGO Star Wars: Castaways will also get new content.