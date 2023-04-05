News

 > News > Mobile

Every game coming to Apple Arcade in April 2023

Apple Arcade is getting three new Arcade Originals in April 2023, including a wild Doctor Who spin-off.
5 Apr 2023
Leah J. Williams
summon quest apple arcade april 2023

Mobile

Image: Team17 USA

Share Icon

Apple Arcade is expanding once more, with three major Arcade Originals set to launch on the platform in April 2023, alongside a single App Store Great, and a handful of game content updates to keep you engaged with your faves. Wylde Flowers is getting a farming update this month that introduces flying pigs, What The Golf? is getting a ‘sus’ new update, and there’s even reason to jump into SpongeBob SolitairePants, with 25 new quest levels arriving in the game shortly.

Here’s a quick rundown of every major game and update coming to Apple Arcade in April 2023.

Arcade Originals | April 2023

  • Doctor Who: An Unlikely Heist – Arriving 7 April: ‘From leading global mobile game publisher Tilting Point and the BBC, dive into a world of adventure and mystery in Doctor Who: An Unlikely Heist. Combining quest games, detective work, and science fiction, this game is different from other puzzle games as players find hidden objects within the Doctor Who universe. With beautiful graphics that blend hyper-realistic and cartoon-like style, mini-games, and events, players must keep their brains alert to find small clues and solve the big mystery.’
  • Summon Quest – Arriving 21 April: ‘Take on the role of a powerful summoner tasked with closing a rift that has unleashed hordes of monsters onto the world. It’s up to the player to heal this rift and save the planet. Explore a beautiful and magical world, fighting through different regions — each with unique enemies, challenges, and bosses — for ultimate rewards.’

Read: Apple Arcade: Every game launching in March 2023

  • Cornsweeper – Arriving 28 April: ‘Cornsweeper is a chill and whimsical reimagining of the beloved logic puzzle game Minesweeper. A meditative mind-sweep-em-up, players pop delicious popcorn and avoid explosions, all set to a relaxing and original lo-fi-inspired soundtrack. The music is influenced by wbuttr’s Jamaican cultural heritage, and features reggae and Jamaican Patois (the local dialect).’

App Store Greats | April 2023

  • Grand Mountain Adventure+ – Arriving 28 April: ‘Explore entire mountains in this open-world skiing & snowboarding adventure. Land the biggest cliff drops in the backcountry, free ride down a steep chute, clip the gates in a slalom track, stomp a perfect park run, or just explore the vast ski resorts. Featuring seven huge open-world mountains to explore and multiplayer with up to 16 players, players have the absolute freedom to ski and snowboard wherever and however they want.’

New Content Updates | April 2023

Apple Arcade is an AU $7.99 / month subscription service that provides access to a library of over 200 games for iOS and Mac devices. Each month, new games are added to the platform – including a handful of exclusive titles only available on Arcade.

GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Board Games Culture Game Development News Nintendo PC Xbox
More
asus rog ally handheld gaming pc
?>
News

Asus announces major Steam Deck rival, the ROG Ally

The Asus ROG Ally is set to take on the Steam Deck in the handheld console wars.

Leah J. Williams
gunbrella game adventure
?>
News

Devolver Digital acquires Gunbrella studio, Doinksoft

Devolver Digital announced the acquisition of Doinksoft on social media.

Leah J. Williams
Settlers of Catan creator Klaus Teuber
?>
News

Catan creator Klaus Teuber passes away, age 70

The creator of Catan, one of the most popular and essential board games of our time, has sadly passed away…

Edmond Tran
Minecraft Legends xbox game pass april 2023
?>
News

Xbox Game Pass gets a handful of new additions in April 2023

Xbox Game Pass is kicking off April with Loop Hero, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and more.

Leah J. Williams
Super Mario Bros ? question item block Google easter egg
?>
News

Google introduces a neat Super Mario Bros. Movie easter egg

Google has introduced a little easter egg to its search engine to coincide with The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login