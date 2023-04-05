Every game coming to Apple Arcade in April 2023

Apple Arcade is expanding once more, with three major Arcade Originals set to launch on the platform in April 2023, alongside a single App Store Great, and a handful of game content updates to keep you engaged with your faves. Wylde Flowers is getting a farming update this month that introduces flying pigs, What The Golf? is getting a ‘sus’ new update, and there’s even reason to jump into SpongeBob SolitairePants, with 25 new quest levels arriving in the game shortly.

Here’s a quick rundown of every major game and update coming to Apple Arcade in April 2023.

Arcade Originals | April 2023

Doctor Who: An Unlikely Heist – Arriving 7 April: ‘From leading global mobile game publisher Tilting Point and the BBC, dive into a world of adventure and mystery in Doctor Who: An Unlikely Heist. Combining quest games, detective work, and science fiction, this game is different from other puzzle games as players find hidden objects within the Doctor Who universe. With beautiful graphics that blend hyper-realistic and cartoon-like style, mini-games, and events, players must keep their brains alert to find small clues and solve the big mystery.’

Summon Quest – Arriving 21 April: ‘Take on the role of a powerful summoner tasked with closing a rift that has unleashed hordes of monsters onto the world. It’s up to the player to heal this rift and save the planet. Explore a beautiful and magical world, fighting through different regions — each with unique enemies, challenges, and bosses — for ultimate rewards.’

Read: Apple Arcade: Every game launching in March 2023

Cornsweeper – Arriving 28 April: ‘Cornsweeper is a chill and whimsical reimagining of the beloved logic puzzle game Minesweeper. A meditative mind-sweep-em-up, players pop delicious popcorn and avoid explosions, all set to a relaxing and original lo-fi-inspired soundtrack. The music is influenced by wbuttr’s Jamaican cultural heritage, and features reggae and Jamaican Patois (the local dialect).’

App Store Greats | April 2023

Grand Mountain Adventure+ – Arriving 28 April: ‘Explore entire mountains in this open-world skiing & snowboarding adventure. Land the biggest cliff drops in the backcountry, free ride down a steep chute, clip the gates in a slalom track, stomp a perfect park run, or just explore the vast ski resorts. Featuring seven huge open-world mountains to explore and multiplayer with up to 16 players, players have the absolute freedom to ski and snowboard wherever and however they want.’

What The Golf? is getting a brand new update described as ‘kind of sus’. While details are not available just yet, this likely refers to an Among Us crossover of a sort.

is getting a brand new update described as ‘kind of sus’. While details are not available just yet, this likely refers to an Among Us crossover of a sort. Angry Birds Reloaded is getting new Easter-themed content.

is getting new Easter-themed content. Wylde Flowers is getting a new farming update which adds in magical creatures and farm buildings.

is getting a new farming update which adds in magical creatures and farm buildings. SpongeBob SolitairePants is adding 25 new quest levels and six new decks for keen players.

Apple Arcade is an AU $7.99 / month subscription service that provides access to a library of over 200 games for iOS and Mac devices. Each month, new games are added to the platform – including a handful of exclusive titles only available on Arcade.