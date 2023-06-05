All the biggest video games releasing in June 2023

Blockbuster game releases are the flavour of the month in June 2023, with a veritable raft of heavy-hitters landing over the coming weeks. The headliners are some of the biggest games of the entire year – Street Fighter 6, Diablo 4, and Final Fantasy 16 – but there are also a number of other potential hits on the way, including the modern port of Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective.

If you’re more in the mood for cosy games, this month also has you covered, with the remastered Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life launching for PC, Switch and other consoles shortly. That’s not to mention titles like Crash Team Rumble, Master Detective Archives: Rain Code, and the long-anticipated wrestling sim AEW Fight Forever, all releasing in short order.

Read: Street Fighter 6 embraces its weird world of fighting – Preview

Here are all the biggest game releases of June 2023.

We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie

Image: Monkeycraft

Release Date: 1 June 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

The big game releases for June 2023 kick off with We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie, a remaster of the second game in the beloved series. For those unfamiliar with the quirky characters of Katamari, the game can best be described as a strange rolling simulator.

You control a magical, sticky ball, then roll it around a landscape until it sticks to other objects, growing larger and larger until you’re eating up whole city buildings and planets with your antics. These games are very fun, very weird, and great for a quiet afternoon of colour and strangeness.

Street Fighter 6

Image: Capcom

Release Date: 2 June 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

See Street Fighter 6 on Amazon.

Street Fighter 6 is one of the biggest blockbuster game releases for June 2023 – and possibly one of the most anticipated games of the month. While many are likely well-acquainted with this classic and long-running franchise by now, Street Fighter 6 is set to shake up the formula with a new story-based adventure mode, an online social space for multiplayer fun, and plenty of fun activities you can take on between your regular fighting matches.

Spend your time in the game fighting AI or your friends, challenging strangers in the street to battles, completing mini-games, playing dressing up, or throwing exploding balls around. Street Fighter 6 has it all pretty well covered.

Read: Street Fighter 6 gameplay mechanics detailed, here’s everything we know

The Elder Scrolls: Necrom

Image: ZeniMax / Bethesda

Release Date: 5 June 2023 (PC) | 20 June 2023 (PlayStation and Xbox)

Platform(s): PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

The next chapter of The Elder Scrolls Online unfolds in June 2023, with the release of Necrom – a much darker and more brooding adventure than its predecessors. This expansion introduces the Arcanist class to the game, as well as a grim story charting the realm of Apocrypha, which is filled with the secrets of dark lord Hermaeus Mora.

As in other Elder Scrolls Online expansions, Necrom will further the overarching story of the game, while pushing players along new quests and explorations – this time, through the Telvanni Peninsula and the darkness of Morrowind. Prepare for gothic drama, and you won’t be disappointed.

Diablo 4

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Release Date: 6 June 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

See Diablo 4 on Amazon.

Speaking of gothic drama – Diablo 4 is also set to land in June 2023. This long-awaited sequel invites players to once again journey into the darkness of hell, as demons swarm and the power of the evil Lilith grows. To overcome these dark forces, players will journey solo or in groups through dungeon trenches, defeating evil spawns, picking up shiny loot, and tackling towering bosses in the fight to survive.

The battle goes on endlessly in this adventure, with multiple battle passes planned to launch over the coming months, each offering around 80 hours of dungeon crawling and levelling for wily players. Pace yourself in your battle with the darkness, and you might live to see the other side of this tale.

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie

Image: Don’t Nod

Release Date: 8 June 2023 (PC and Switch) | 22 June 2023 (Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5)

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie is the latest game from Don’t Nod, the developer behind Life is Strange, Vampyr, and other narrative powerhouses. Like these games, Harmony is a narrative-focussed adventure with a whimsical approach; it follows a woman named Polly who realises she has the power to contact a realm known as Reverie, which determines the aspirations of humanity: glory, bliss, chaos, power, bond, and truth.

She harnesses this newfound ability to help destroy the influence of a mega-corporation named MK, which is influencing human emotions to control an entire town. With everybody’s fate at stake, it’s your job to use Polly’s powers to rewrite destiny, and chart a new future for the world.

Layers of Fear

Image: Bloober Team

Release Date: 15 June 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

See Layers of Fear on Steam.

Layers of Fear, a modern reimagining of the first two Layers of Fear games, is one of this month’s rare horror game releases. For anyone who loves spooky mansions and a spine-tingling narrative, this title is certainly one to watch – particularly given the gorgeous, atmospheric vibes shown off in recent trailers.

The dual narratives of this adventure focus on two tortured creatives: a painter, and an actor. The painter is suffering from crumbling humanity against the backdrop of an ever-changing Victorian manor. The actor is stuck on a floating ship, at the mercy of an unfolding mystery. Both tales will coalesce into a single story in this adventure, which will update and modernise the Layers of Fear franchise.

Park Beyond

Screenshot: GamesHub

Release Date: 16 June 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

See Park Beyond on Amazon.

If you’re somebody who grew up playing the excellent RollerCoaster Tycoon series, keep an eye on the upcoming Park Beyond – a modern reimagining of the classic theme park simulator genre. While you will be familiar with a bunch of the gameplay mechanics in this sim, a number of tweaks mark it out as unique.

Read: Park Beyond is a wild RollerCoaster Tycoon successor

The flagship feature here is the ability to ‘impossify’ each ride or stall in your park. This essentially transforms them into bigger, more imaginative versions of classic theme park rides, adding in wild new features that spice up gameplay (for example, adding in a real kraken to a swinging ride). Constant escalation means you can keep building your park up endlessly, creating brighter and more fun parks with every level.

Aliens: Dark Descent

Image: Tindalos Interactive

Release Date: 20 June 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Aliens: Dark Descent has the potential to reinvigorate the Alien video game franchise, which has been equally hit and miss in recent years. Rather than adapting the series to a survival game, as has been the tradition, Dark Descent is actually a single-player RTS game where players control a raft of Colonial Marines attempting to stop Xenomorph outbreaks.

You’ll command your squad through fairly open levels, with a priority on strategic movement. Enemies will seemingly adapt to your tactics, requiring you to change up how you perform battles, and where you’re putting your soldiers.

Crash Team Rumble

Image: Toys for Bob

Release Date: 20 June 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

See Crash Team Rumble on Amazon.

Multiplayer Crash Bandicoot 4 spin-off Crash Team Rumble is set to launch in June 2023. This 4v4 team-based competitive collect-a-thon is all about grabbing the most Wumpa Fruit in a single stage, and fighting off your fellow competitors as you reach for the most points, and the most extravagant victories.

Read: Everything you need to know about Crash Team Rumble

This is one of June’s rare multiplayer game releases – and while the market is typically crowded, its space away from other competitors, not to mention its nostalgia factor, may give it a leg up. Early previews for this brawler looked lively and fun, with plenty of high-speed action to jump in with. Here’s hoping it gets a boost of keen players on launch this month.

Final Fantasy 16

Image: Square Enix

Release Date: 22 June 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 5

See Final Fantasy 16 on Amazon.

Another major blockbuster game release for June 2023 is Final Fantasy 16, the next chapter in the long-running anthology saga. This go around, you’ll be playing as Clive Rosfield, a human caught in the middle of a six-way war fuelled by magic Crystals, and human warriors known as Dominants, who can embody towering Eikon gods.

Clive will learn to harness the power of these Eikons in his struggle to survive dark times, as he takes on the role of the First Shield of Rosaria to protect his brother, and his crumbling kingdom.

This Final Fantasy adventure is a reimagining of the classic franchise, with a new focus on real-time action combat and more modern mechanics – so if you’ve bounced off a past FF game, you might want to give this one a go.

Read: Final Fantasy 16 preview: A complete rejuvenation of the series

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Image: Marvelous Inc.

Release Date: 27 June 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

Anyone looking for a more cosy, wholesome adventure in the June game releases will likely be delighted to see Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life on the menu for this month. While the title makes this slightly confusing, this upcoming release is actually a remaster of Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life, the classic GameCube and PlayStation 2 farming simulator.

As in other Story of Seasons games, you’ll spend your time in this adventure raising and rearing farm animals, caring for crops, getting to know your nearest neighbours, and generally living your best, most calming life. This game is a classic for a reason – and a facelift with modern graphics should grab a whole new audience of keen players.

AEW Fight Forever

Image: AEW / Yuke’s / THQ Nordic

Release Date: 29 June 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

See AEW Fight Forever on Amazon.

AEW Fight Forever, the first video game based on the real-life AEW wrestling promotion, is set to launch for PC and consoles in June 2023, after a truncated wait. This stylised wrestling simulator allows you to embody a number of AEW stars (Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and more) in one-on-one or team-based battles, accruing points as you put away your opponents.

Notably, this title is a rare wrestling adaptation that includes intergender matches. Alongside these rare match types, you’ll also be able to spend your time in Fight Forever tackling mini-games, including baseball mini-matches, and what appears to be a rhythm-based dancing game.

Read: AEW: Fight Forever preview – Button mash goodness

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective

Image: Capcom

Release Date: 30 June 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch

Underrated Nintendo DS hit, Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, is being ported to PC and last-generation consoles in June 2023. This version of the game will feature HD remastered graphics, an unlockable art gallery, and two soundtracks – the original, and a rearranged version. If you’ve never played Ghost Trick, now is the perfect time.

This quirky adventure game stars Sissel, a stylish man who has lost his identity – and his life. As a ghost, Sissel has access to an odd dream world, where he can possess objects to cross stages, and eventually work towards solving the mystery of his murder – and saving a woman named Lynne, who is put in danger in countless complex set pieces. It’s a fantastic set-up for the adventure, which should rightfully be regarded as one of the most innovative game releases of its era.

Master Detective Archives: Rain Code

Image: Too Kyo Games

Release Date: 30 June 2023

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

Master Detective Archives: Rain Code is a dark fantasy adventure from the team behind Danganronpa – and it also stars an amnesiac looking for the clues to his identity with the help of detectives. To discover his truth and why he’s being haunted by strange spirits, Yuma of Rain Code will enter the ‘city of rain’ Kanai Ward, and utilise supernatural abilities to uncover crimes.

Along the way, he’ll be helped by Master Detectives, who each have a strange supernatural ability that can be used to gather clues – for example, one can mimic body types and voices, one can detect heartbeats and whispers, and another can witness past crimes. These powers are likely to come in very handy as Yuma begins his dual investigation into the strangeness of Kanai Ward, and who he really is.

Crime O’Clock

Image: Bad Seed

Release Date: 30 June 2023

Platform(s): PC, Nintendo Switch

For one of the most intriguing games releases of June 2023, keep an eye on Crime O’Clock – an original mystery adventure from developer, Bad Seed. In this game, you will explore space and time in an effort to solve strange cases, using your powers of observation to discover hidden clues in complex landscapes.

Each part of this game looks intricately detailed, with influence seemingly taken from fellow crime-spotting games like Hidden Folks and MicroMacro. Keep your eyes open at all times, and you’ll be able to spot clues in Crime O’Clock, connecting the dots between each key game scene, and ultimately unfolding a complex solution to hidden dramas.

Stay tuned to GamesHub for all the latest news and updates for upcoming game releases.