Alan Wake, Control TV shows will be co-developed with Annapurna

Remedy Entertainment has announced a new strategic partnership with Annapurna to continue developing the Alan Wake and Control franchises. As part of the deal, development of Control 2 will be 50% financed by Annapurna, and the media company will also gain the rights to produce audiovisual adaptations (film, TV, and beyond) of Alan Wake and Control.

Remedy is set to receive a larger portion of the game sales of Control 2 after initial investments have been recouped, and Annapurna will gain a larger portion of revenue from any potential success stemming from the film and/or TV projects.

“The future of storytelling requires seamlessly integrating gaming, film, and television, and this partnership will allow us to explore new ways of bringing these narratives to life,” Megan Ellison, Founder and CEO of Annapurna said in a press release. “By leveraging Remedy’s innovative narratives and immersive worlds, we can push the boundaries of how stories are told and experienced across mediums.”

We’ve known for some time that an Alan Wake TV series was in the works at Remedy, with AMC potentially on board, but there have been few updates over the last two years. With Annapurna now empowered to continue this project, allowing Remedy to shift focus back to its upcoming games, we could see it – and a Control adaptation – making much faster progress.

Read: Remedy provides update on Alan Wake 2 and announces TV series

With Annapurna now 50% funding Control 2, the future of this game also seems more certain. Remedy now has a clearer path going forward, with financial and creative support provided by one of the most pioneering modern media companies.

“We know Annapurna shares our passion for our IPs and the universes we have created,” Tero Virtala, CEO of Remedy Entertainment said. “With award-winning movies such as Zero Dark Thirty and games like Stray, Annapurna’s expertise across film, TV, and video games makes them an ideal partner for us.”

“This agreement will ensure we can develop Control 2 into the best game possible, [and] allow us to move into self-publishing for selected titles and expand our franchises to other mediums.”

Going forward, Remedy plans to largely self-publish its upcoming games, likely as a means to improve revenue share and cash flow within the studio. Notably, its latest game, Alan Wake 2, is yet to become profitable despite its critical success, and its status as one of Remedy’s fastest-selling games. This title was published by Epic Games.