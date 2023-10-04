News

Stray Gods wins Game of the Year at the Australian Game Developer Awards

The roleplaying musical by Summerfall Studios takes out the top prize at the 2023 AGDAs.
4 Oct 2023
Edmond Tran
Stray Gods The Roleplaying Musical Key Art

Image: Summerfall Studios

The much beloved roleplaying musical Stray Gods has taken out the coveted Game of the Year award at the 2023 Australian Game Developer Awards (AGDAs), held as part of Melbourne International Games Week.

The game, which is developed by Melbourne outfit Summerfall Studios, features the involvement of Dragon Age lead writer David Gaider, and a star-studded cast and crew of actors and musicians including Austin Wintory, Montaigne, Troy Baker, Laura Bailey, and several others.

Read: Stray Gods wouldn’t exist without Buffy, and the Australian Government

GamesHub critic Christie McQualter said of the game, “From the moment I heard Laura Bailey start to sing ‘Adrift’, Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical had me, and it wouldn’t let go until I saw the credits roll.”

Stray Gods also took home the award for Excellence in Music and Accessibility. Elsewhere at the 2023 AGDAs, The Master’s Pupil took out the award for Art, Amarantus took out the award for Narrative, Moving Out 2 took out the award for Gameplay and Gubbins took out the award for Sound Design.

Congratulations to all the winners and finalists. The full list of nominees can be found below.

ADGAs 2023: Award Winners and Finalists

Excellence in Art

Excellence in Gameplay

Excellence in Narrative

Excellence in Sound Design

Excellence in Music

Excellence in Technical Design

Excellence in Accessibility

Excellence in Emerging Games

Excellence in Impactful Games

Excellence in Mobile Games

Excellence in AR/VR Games

Excellence in Ongoing Games

AGDAs 2023 Game of the Year

Studio of the Year

  • Playside Studios

Adam Lancman Award

  • Trent Kusters, League of Geeks

MIGW Award

  • O’Saurus Studios

Empower Award

  • Caitlin Lomax
  • Dylan Bennett

Rising Star Award

  • Ryan Penning
Edmond Tran

