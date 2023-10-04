The much beloved roleplaying musical Stray Gods has taken out the coveted Game of the Year award at the 2023 Australian Game Developer Awards (AGDAs), held as part of Melbourne International Games Week.

The game, which is developed by Melbourne outfit Summerfall Studios, features the involvement of Dragon Age lead writer David Gaider, and a star-studded cast and crew of actors and musicians including Austin Wintory, Montaigne, Troy Baker, Laura Bailey, and several others.

Read: Stray Gods wouldn’t exist without Buffy, and the Australian Government

GamesHub critic Christie McQualter said of the game, “From the moment I heard Laura Bailey start to sing ‘Adrift’, Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical had me, and it wouldn’t let go until I saw the credits roll.”

Stray Gods also took home the award for Excellence in Music and Accessibility. Elsewhere at the 2023 AGDAs, The Master’s Pupil took out the award for Art, Amarantus took out the award for Narrative, Moving Out 2 took out the award for Gameplay and Gubbins took out the award for Sound Design.

Congratulations to all the winners and finalists. The full list of nominees can be found below.

ADGAs 2023: Award Winners and Finalists

Excellence in Art

Excellence in Gameplay

Moving Out 2 by SMG Studio, Team17 [WINNER]

Phantom Abyss by Team WIBY

Vactics by The Lemur Conspiracy

Excellence in Narrative

Excellence in Sound Design

Gubbins by Studio Folly [WINNER]

KILLBUG by Samurai Punk

Vactics by The Lemur Conspiracy

Excellence in Music

Excellence in Technical Design

Excellence in Accessibility

Excellence in Emerging Games

Excellence in Impactful Games

Earthlingo by Earthlingo [WINNER]

Sometimes by Elliot Cox

The Flying Canoe by Threshold

Excellence in Mobile Games

Excellence in AR/VR Games

Excellence in Ongoing Games

Crossy Road Castle by Hipster Whale

Kinder World by Lumi Interactive

Wylde Flowers by Studio Drydock [WINNER]

AGDAs 2023 Game of the Year

Studio of the Year

Playside Studios

Adam Lancman Award

Trent Kusters, League of Geeks

MIGW Award

O’Saurus Studios

Empower Award

Caitlin Lomax

Dylan Bennett

Rising Star Award