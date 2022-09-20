News

 > Mobile

Gubbins is a new Aussie word game inspired by psychedelia

Gubbins is a new word game with an inspiring, gleeful colour palette and a neat twist on Scrabble.
20 Sep 2022
Leah J. Williams
gubbins word game australian games

Mobile

Image: Studio Folly

Share Icon

Studio Folly, from Melbourne, Victoria, has revealed Gubbins, a gorgeous word game that pairs delightful, psychedelic art with Scrabble-like challenges for a mix of puzzles that’ll tickle your fancy and your brain.

In Gubbins, you’ll be tasked with completing a number of tile-based word challenges, completing words to add to your score – or using special, collectible ‘Gubbins’ to manoeuvre and trick your way to victory.

It’s not enough to simply forge new words in this puzzler – you’ll need to use the unique abilities of your Gubbins to shake up gameplay along the way. Some can remove letters from the board, while some can complete the tail end of words for you. Others cause total chaos on the battlefield, making it impossible for players to score points by removing select tiles, or scrambling letters in play.

For everyone who loves a round of Scrabble, but needs an extra layer of challenge to spice up gameplay, it looks like Gubbins might scratch that itch.

Gubbins has also been selected for the Indie Showcase at PAX Aus 2022. You can check out the delightful reveal trailer for the game below:

Read: The biggest Australian-made games coming in 2022-23

The game takes place in a ‘rougelite’ environment, with plenty of obstacles on the way and new Gubbins to find with every nifty run.

The game will arrive in 2023, and is coming to iOS first – although a launch on other platforms has not been ruled out. If you’re somebody who loves a bit of wordplay, Gubbins should certainly be on your radar.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Board Games Culture Game Development News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
elden ring survival mode
?>
News

Elden Ring is getting a major board game adaptation

Elden Ring is officially set to hit the tabletop, with a brand new board game launching on Kickstarter shortly.

Leah J. Williams
Diablo 4 iv
?>
News

Diablo 4 gameplay footage appears to leak online

New footage that appears to be from a test build of Diablo 4 has made its way online.

Leah J. Williams
Grand Theft Auto 6 gta 6 leak rockstar games
?>
News

Rockstar is 'extremely disappointed' by major GTA 6 leak

The company has now begun the scrubbing process, removing all footage leaked online.

Leah J. Williams
tekken 8 game harada
?>
News

Tekken 8 will be a major 'turning point' for the franchise

Creator Katsuhiro Harada has described the upcoming fighting game as a major 'turning point' in the franchise.

Leah J. Williams
edgerunners game
?>
News

Cyberpunk 2077: Edgerunners inspires major game revival

Cyberpunk 2077 is experiencing a major resurgence following the release of Edgerunners.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login