Despite being described as a handheld console, the ROG Xbox Ally X devices use the Windows 11 OS, rather than mirroring the Xbox console interface in handheld form. For those just starting out on the newly released console, navigating to your favourite titles and game launchers requires a few extra steps.

Those behind the device of course want players to be able to access these games, so we are on hand to show you how to install games on the ROG Xbox Ally X, using Fortnite as a popular example.

Can You Download Steam Games on ROG Ally?

Steam is pre-installed on every version of the Xbox Ally, so just searching for it through the Windows menu can take you right to that familiar storefront.

Here, you can search for any game that you want to play. In the event that Steam has been deleted from your device for whatever reason, finding the official website through the Microsoft Edge browser will allow you to reinstall it.

Fortnite is of course no available to download directly from Steam, but you can launch it from the platform if it is in your pre-existing library.

How to Download Epic Games Store on the ROG Xbox Ally X

Alternatively, you can go straight to the source. Unlike Steam, the Epic Games Store isn’t pre-installed on any of these devices, but you can still follow the same steps of searching for it through the Windows menu, going to the website and downloading it directly from Epic’s website.

Once you have, you’ll also have to open the install file to get the storefront on your system.

How to Play Fortnite on the ROG Xbox Ally X

Once you’ve downloaded Fortnite from either store, you can then access it easily by pressing the games library button on your device.

The games that you’ve downloaded will show up here regardless of which store you downloaded them from. You can also use these storefronts to create shortcuts for your chosen game on your desktop background so that you don’t have to open either of them up every single time you want to play Fortnite.

The Halloween season is becoming a traditionally important one for Fortnite, due to its Fortnitemares event, and that means that it’s also likely seen as a prime time to get new players on-board. If those same players have chosen this same time to pick up Xbox’s new handheld device, then it’s important to know how to get rid of as many of the barriers in the way as possible so you can get the most out of both the game and the console.