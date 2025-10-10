With Fortnite’s limited-time Halloween event, Fortnitmares, running through to November 1st, players are eager to wrap up all of the content available so that they can reap the rewards. Here, you can learn about exactly what is required to complete all of the Fortnitmares quests, as well as the rewards those objectives will earn you.

While many of these rewards are tied to quests, there are others which are standalone, which is important to be aware of if you’re looking to see everything that this event has to offer.

Fortnitemares Quests Rewards

Complete Velma, Fred, Daphne, and Shaggy’s Found Quests* – 10,000 XP

Hire Scooby Doo – 10,000 XP

Pick up the Phone at a Stalkbox – 10,000 XP

Hit different players with Last Call – 10,000 XP

Defeat the Mother of Thorns – 10,000 XP

Restore Health or Gain Shields with Scooby Snacks – 10,000 XP

Pull consumables with the Thorn Ripper – 10,000 XP

Visit Pumpkin Takeovers with the Mother of Thorns – 10,000 XP

*Velma is in a house north of Gourdy Gate and has lost her magnifying glass which can be found in the same house.

Fred is near Ranger’s Rest and needs you to find and repair three parts for the van around the area before returning to him.

Daphne is in Viney Shafts, to complete her quest you need to head to a mountain south-west of the area to find it and interrogate the thief (Mothman).

Shaggy can be found in the north-western part of the Viney Shafts map and requires you to collect and combine the three burger ingredients before giving it to him.

Other Fortnitemare Rewards

Completing these quests can help you to work towards other rewards, such as the Pyg the Butcher cosmetic set, which is dependent on the player reaching certain account level targets:

Account level 2 – Butcher’s Tools Back Bling

Account level 4 – Spray

Account level 6 – The Grind House Loading Screen

Account level 8 – Meat Grinder Emote

Account level 10 – Wuggy Welcome Loading Screen

Account level 12 – Butcher’s Knife Pickaxe

Account level 15 – Pyg the Butcher Outfit

There are also Twitch Drop rewards, which reward players for tuning into streams on Twitch at certain times, which are as follows (all times are ET):

Watch Fortnite Twitch streams for 30 minutes between October 9th at 9am and October 12th at 11:59pm – Treat Sack Back Bling

Watch Fortnite Twitch streams for 1 hour between October 9th at 9am and October 12th at 11:59pm – Treat Axe Pickaxe

With plenty of events to keep players occupied, and more to come throughout the season, the event has the potential to attract new players through the use of these franchises and familiar faces, like Doja Cat’s controversial Fortnite appearance – but the promise of rewards that are timelocked will likely be what’s most appealing to long-time players.