News > News > Xbox

Borderlands 4 Players Report Crashes and Issues Loading Up – Here’s What Gearbox Suggests to Fix Them

12 Sep 2025 7:57
Peter Morgan
Borderlands 4 Crashing

Game Development

Share Icon

Reports of Borderlands 4 crashing is not the start developer Gearbox were hoping for upon release.

These issues are so widespread that they even found their way into Conan’s Clueless Gamer segment on the title, where the game crashed for all to see. These problems even led to the game finding itself with a “mostly negative” user rating on Steam, though that has now increased to “mixed” at the time of writing.

Gearbox themselves are, of course, aware of the issues, though, and have highlighted some potential fixes that might help players to look past the issues and enjoy what the game has to offer.

Why is Borderlands 4 Crashing?

What exactly are players experiencing? Is it something that’s locked to PCs and devices that are considered underpowered or are the issues more ubiquitous?

Issues like frame-rate drops and consistent stuttering are often causesd underpowered devices, but many users are reporting that these problems arise even on more powerful hardware.

Even turning down the graphics settings is not appearing to solve the issues.

There are also a lot of Borderlands 4 crash reports, even though these are apparently being tackled by a day-one patch.

How to Fix Borderlands 4 Crashing 4?

Gearbox has set up a troubleshooting and optimisation page that identifies some of the problems that players are experiencing and offers a list of potential solutions.

Updating your drivers seems to be one of the key suggestions, as does playing the game for long enough for the shaders to recompile, and restarting your device to see these effects take hold.

Intel’s 13th and 14th Gen Processors have also been cited as potential causes for the crashes, with missing files being blamed for the game failing to launch in the first place.

It’s yet to be seen how thoroughly this advice will help to mitigate the problems that players are having.


Borderlands 4 Reception

With so much of the focus being on the performance issues, it’s difficult to tell what people make of the game itself.

It has received a positive score on the aggregate platform Metacritic, with the PC version of the game currently sitting at 84. However, there are other controversies around the game that are going to impact people’s perception of it even before they play, such as the Borderlands pricing discussion that drew so much media attention.

Peter Morgan

I’m a creative content writer with over four years of experience working in digital marketing sectors as well as writing articles for Game Rant, focusing on guides and covering trending games like the Souls titles, platformers such as Spyro, and metroidvanias like Hollow Knight and Blasphemous. I am a big fan of games like Disco Elysium and FromSoftware’s Souls-series.

Related News

Minecraft Live
?>
News

Minecraft Live 2025 Returns This September

Minecraft Live is back and this year’s show appears to be bigger than ever. Mojang Studios confirmed that the digital…

Cedric Gossling
Nintendo Direct
?>
News

Nintendo Direct Focused on Mario’s 40th Anniversary Reveals Ports, New Movie and Several New Releases

The long-rumoured September Nintendo Direct was, perhaps unsurprisingly, focused on their lead mascot’s 40th anniversary, featuring a smattering of announcements…

Peter Morgan
Ghost of Yotei beer
?>
News

Ghost of Yotei Partners With Japanese Beer Brand After Viral Six-Pack Joke

Sometimes the best marketing ideas come from exactly the places you wouldn’t have thought of in the first place. Sucker…

Cedric Gossling
Sky Roulette on Stake
?>
News

Fortnite Champion Fresh Behind Stake's New Animated Casino Characters

If you have ever wondered what happened to Fortnite champion and live streamer Fresh, aka MrFreshAsian, his new project has…

Jim Munro
WinSpirit
?>
News

WinSpirit Launches Branded Live Baccarat From Lucky Streak Studio

WinSpirit has leveraged its partnership with games supplier Lucky Streak to develop and launch a branded Live Baccarat product. The…

Jim Munro