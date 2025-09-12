Reports of Borderlands 4 crashing is not the start developer Gearbox were hoping for upon release.

These issues are so widespread that they even found their way into Conan’s Clueless Gamer segment on the title, where the game crashed for all to see. These problems even led to the game finding itself with a “mostly negative” user rating on Steam, though that has now increased to “mixed” at the time of writing.

Gearbox themselves are, of course, aware of the issues, though, and have highlighted some potential fixes that might help players to look past the issues and enjoy what the game has to offer.

Why is Borderlands 4 Crashing?

What exactly are players experiencing? Is it something that’s locked to PCs and devices that are considered underpowered or are the issues more ubiquitous?

Issues like frame-rate drops and consistent stuttering are often causesd underpowered devices, but many users are reporting that these problems arise even on more powerful hardware.

Even turning down the graphics settings is not appearing to solve the issues.

There are also a lot of Borderlands 4 crash reports, even though these are apparently being tackled by a day-one patch.

How to Fix Borderlands 4 Crashing 4?

Gearbox has set up a troubleshooting and optimisation page that identifies some of the problems that players are experiencing and offers a list of potential solutions.

Updating your drivers seems to be one of the key suggestions, as does playing the game for long enough for the shaders to recompile, and restarting your device to see these effects take hold.

Intel’s 13th and 14th Gen Processors have also been cited as potential causes for the crashes, with missing files being blamed for the game failing to launch in the first place.

It’s yet to be seen how thoroughly this advice will help to mitigate the problems that players are having.



Borderlands 4 Reception

With so much of the focus being on the performance issues, it’s difficult to tell what people make of the game itself.

It has received a positive score on the aggregate platform Metacritic, with the PC version of the game currently sitting at 84. However, there are other controversies around the game that are going to impact people’s perception of it even before they play, such as the Borderlands pricing discussion that drew so much media attention.