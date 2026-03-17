In Resident Evil 9: Requiem, players are once again thrust into a nightmare that balances old-school tension with modern action.

While much of the game focuses on Grace Ashcroft’s desperate survival in the Rhodes Hill Care Center, long-time fans will be thrilled to step back into the boots of Leon S. Kennedy.

One of the most cryptic obstacles Grace faces are the Warped Closets. If you’ve spent hours scouring the map for a “Closet Key” or a crowbar as Grace, you can stop now — she simply isn’t equipped to handle them.

Here is everything you need to know about where to find these closets and how to claim the high-tier loot inside.

How to Open Warped Closets in Resident Evil 9: Requiem

If you’ve been scouring the Rhodes Hill Care Center in Resident Evil 9: Requiem, you’ve likely run into a frustrating roadblock: the Warped Closet.

You’ll find these cabinets early on while playing as Grace Ashcroft, but no matter how many keys or tools you find, she simply isn’t strong enough to pry them open.

The good news is that you aren’t missing a hidden item. The bad news? You have to wait. Here is everything you need to know about cracking these containers and what loot is waiting inside.

How to unlock Warped Closets in Resident Evil 9: Requiem

To open a Warped Closet, you must progress the story until the perspective shifts to Leon S. Kennedy.

While Grace is an analyst focused on stealth and puzzle-solving, Leon comes prepared with his tactical hatchet.

When playing as Leon, you can simply interact with any warped door to trigger a short animation where he hacks it open.

Pro-Tip: If you interacted with these closets as Grace, they will remain marked on your map with a red icon. Once you take control of Leon, these icons make backtracking through the Care Center a breeze.

Every Warped Closet location in Resident Evil 9: Requiem

There are five major Warped Closets scattered throughout the game’s early-to-mid acts. Here is where to find them and the rewards they hold:

1. The Attic Storage

Location: In the Attic of the Care Center, right after the first major “Chunk” boss encounter. It’s in the small storage nook to the right.

In the Attic of the Care Center, right after the first major “Chunk” boss encounter. It’s in the small storage nook to the right. Reward: Compensator (Weapon Attachment for the Alligator Snapper) and the Basement Safe Code.

2. Bar & Lounge Hallway

Location: Located in the transition corridor between the Chairman’s Office and the Bar. It’s tucked into a dark corner next to a stack of crates.

Located in the transition corridor between the Chairman’s Office and the Bar. It’s tucked into a dark corner next to a stack of crates. Reward: Shotgun Shells and the Pantry Key file (essential for finding the Kitchen treasure).

3. The Records Room

Location: On the second floor, inside the small Filing Room adjacent to the main Office.

On the second floor, inside the small Filing Room adjacent to the main Office. Reward: Mr. Raccoon Memoriam (Collectible), Handgun Ammo, and a Green Herb.

4. The Kitchen Pantry

Location: You’ll need the Pantry Key for this one (found after the Zombie Chef fight). Once inside the pantry, the closet is against the back wall.

You’ll need the Pantry Key for this one (found after the Zombie Chef fight). Once inside the pantry, the closet is against the back wall. Reward: Connoisseur Charm. This is a high-tier weapon charm that provides a permanent firepower buff—definitely don’t skip this one.

5. Filing Room (Security Door)

Location: Found on the way to Cold Storage. Note: You must have unlocked the security door earlier as Grace to access this area as Leon.

Found on the way to Cold Storage. Note: You must have unlocked the security door earlier as Grace to access this area as Leon. Reward: First Aid Med and a stack of Handgun Ammo.

Why you shouldn’t skip the closets

While Resident Evil 9: Requiem can be finished without opening every single closet, the rewards — particularly the weapon attachments and the Connoisseur Charm — make the late-game boss fights significantly more manageable. The extra task of finding the closets is one of the reasons which Resident Evil break Steam records for players when it was released.

Given that Leon’s segments are much more combat-heavy than Grace’s, that extra firepower is the difference between life and a “You Are Dead” screen.