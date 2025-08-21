Amidst discussions about the cost of living and the rising price of games in general, Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford has defended recent comments over the Borderlands 4 price.

He even went so far as to suggest that it could be priced more, and still not be a problem. Pitchford’s recent remarks around the pricing of Borderlands 4 have proven controversial, recently stating that ‘real fans’ would be content to pay more than the asking price, if that’s what Gearbox decided to charge – a remark he later seemed to apologise for.

Still, the discourse around the price of games, especially when it comes to the more expensive edition, is something that a lot of gamers feel quite strongly about due to how it affects their ability to experience a game, drawing additional attention to Pitchford’s interview.

What is the Borderlands 4 Price?

On the PlayStation and Xbox stores, the base edition of Borderlands 4 is priced at £69.99, with the Deluxe Edition being £89.99 and the Super Deluxe Edition at £119.99.

While Pitchford has stated that the way the game is priced isn’t up to him and Gearbox, he also stated that he was “thrilled” with the decision to price it as it was.

Randy Pitchford Gamescom Interview

In an interview with IGN at Gamescom, Randy Pitchford seemingly dismissed the stir that his previous remarks about the price of the game had caused.

“Let’s be honest — the sum of all social media talk, and the sum of every article written about that —doesn’t matter. Literally, it doesn’t.”

He also insisted that Borderlands 4 would be well-worth the price, stating that for the cost that it is, a player should get their money’s worth, and that “[Gearbox has] always lived up to that.”

However, he later added, “there might be a little bit of friction there for some people as prices go up, but I also know that from a value perspective, they probably could have charged five times as much and it would have felt worth it. And some people might have been willing to pay that. I don’t know if I would have. I want it to be as cheap as possible.”

Borderlands 4 Release Date

Originally announced as releasing on September 25th, Borderlands 4 now looks to land early on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on September 12th. The game will also release on Nintendo Switch 2 on October 3rd.