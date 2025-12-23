EA announced its partnership with Amazon MGM Studios on The Sims movie in September 2024, but details on the film have been thin ever since. Nonetheless, fans have continued to speculate on the plot, characters, and setting.

With Margot Robbie’s production company behind the project, the gaming flick is in the right hands. Here’s everything we know so far and what to expect from The Sims movie adaptation.

Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment Behind the Project

Alongside The Sims and Vertigo Entertainment, LuckyChap Entertainment is producing The Sims movie. Margot Robbie and her husband, Tom Ackerley, started the British-American production company with Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr back in 2014.

LuckyChap has been involved in several high-profile movies over the past decade or so. The first, I, Tonya, was a commercial success, grossing over $50m from a tiny budget. The production studio also had a hand in Birds of Prey, Barbie, and Promising Young Woman, among others.

Many more movies are in the pipeline, including The Sims. Wuthering Heights, starring Robbie, is coming next year, while Bad Bridgets, Monopoly, Oceans, and Tank Girl have been announced.

Despite only being around for just over a decade, LuckyChap Entertainment is an experienced producer with some big names working behind the scenes. The company is highly successful and continues to make waves in the movie-making business.

Loki & The Last of Us Directors/Writers on Board

Getting the right directors and writers on board for a gaming movie adaptation is key, and EA and Amazon MGM Studios might have hit the jackpot. The accomplished Kate Herron has joined the project as director and co-writer.

The Sims movie is set to be Herron’s first feature film, though the England-born director has been involved in many high-profile TV series, including Doctor Who, Sex Education, Loki, and The Last of Us. Briony Redman, who has worked alongside Herron on several projects, has also signed up for The Sims movie.

Possible Plot, Setting & Characters

Despite the film’s announcement by EA over a year ago, details regarding the plot, setting, and characters remain scarce. That hasn’t stopped fans from speculating, though, and many are hoping for a light-hearted tone, much like Robbie’s Barbie movie.

The Sims is renowned for its humour, such as crazy outfits, the Grim Reaper, and dying from laughter. Could the infamous “Deadly Pool Ladder” make an appearance?

Robbie has featured in many of her LuckyChap movies, including Terminal, Birds of Prey, and Barbie. Although nothing has been confirmed yet, the Wolf of Wall Street actress could play a big part in The Sims movie.

The film could take place in a virtual world set in The Sims universe. Seeing The Sims in a real-world location would be fascinating, but a simulation world created by a “SimGod” is more likely.

Living Up to the Game’s Legendary Legacy

The Sims is one of the longest-running and best-selling gaming franchises in history. The first game was released in 2000, with the latest title, The Sims 4: Adventure Awaits, coming out over 25 years later.

Many other game-to-movie adaptations have failed to live up to the legacy in the past. However, others are desperate to stay faithful to the games, just like the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima movie, based on the hit PlayStation title.

Doing justice to the game will not be easy, but The Sims movie promises an authentic Sims experience. EA wants the film to feel like playing the game, so expect nods to the gaming franchise and plenty of Easter eggs.

The Sims movie is currently in development and is not related to the cancelled 2019 version. A 2026 release may be too soon, but we could see The Sims on the big screen at some point in 2027.