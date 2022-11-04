All the biggest video game releases in November 2022

Blockbuster video game releases aren’t stopping anytime soon, with November 2022 being just as stacked as October. If you’re in the mood for big-budget games, this month will certainly be for you. If you’re still catching up from all the goodness of last month, it might be time to panic, however. There are just so many excellent-looking video games in the way, and certainly not enough time in the day to play them all.

This month is headlined by an array of heavy-hitters, including Sonic Frontiers, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and God of War Ragnarok. Gothic Western fans are also eating well this month, with upcoming hits like Evil West and Gungrave G.O.R.E. landing in November.

Here are all the major game releases set for November 2022.

The Chant

Image: Brass Token

Release Date: 3 November 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

Of the new game releases on this list, The Chant might be the most mysterious. In this spooky horror romp, you play as a young woman who visits a ‘spiritual retreat’ on a strange island, only to find herself face-to-face with terrifying demons and a pack of cultists. The game takes place in the 1970s, and is inspired by the cults of this era – which should make it a gripping and terrifying tale indeed.

As you choose your path through The Chant, you’ll eventually have to face off with eldritch monsters, all of which prey on the negative energies of humans. To survive your visit, you’ll want to keep your heart strong, and your head clear. Otherwise, you might lose yourself to the darkness.

Horse Tales: Emerald Valley Ranch

Image: Aesir Interactive

Release Date: 3 November 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch

If you’ve ever wanted a free-roaming horse game in the vein of Breath of the Wild, then Horse Tales: Emerald Ranch Valley might be for you. While the game is largely about horse rearing and care, it also houses a strange mystery. In the story, you travel to visit with your aunt – only to discover her house has fallen into ruins. To remedy this, you join your friendly horse on a grand journey across peninsulas and plains, to discover the truth – and bring glory back to your farm.

With elements of classic life simulators, as well as horse care mechanics, Horse Tales could be a shining gem in the family of horse games. There are secrets to find, races to run, and plenty of horses to befriend. It’s all you could want in a modern horse adventure.

Harvestella

Image: Square Enix

Release Date: 4 November 2022

Platform(s): Windows PC, Nintendo Switch

If you’re looking for even more farm/life simulators in this month’s game releases, then Square Enix has you covered. In Harvestella, you’re tasked with leading a ‘self-sufficient’ life on a range, all while a disastrous event known as the Quietus plagues your land. Each season, you’ll have to contend with the magical Quietus, which withers plants and fills the air with dust.

When the Quietus isn’t active, you can live your life, grow vegetables, romance your local townsfolk, cook food and adventure – but eventually, you’ll have to find the source of this plague and beat back its many tides. Along the way, you’ll fight evil forces, gain allies on the battlefield, and perfect your combat skills. There’s a lot going on in this game – and it looks like an absolute blast.

Sonic Frontiers

Image: SEGA

Release Date: 8 November 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch

Sonic Frontiers is speeding onto PC and consoles in November – and there are plenty of reasons to believe this Sonic game will finally realise the potential of everyone’s favourite speedy blue hedgehog. While Sonic games have varied in quality over the last few years, our early preview of Sonic Frontiers at PAX Aus 2022 gave us hope for the future.

Read: Sonic Frontiers preview – Bursting with speed and potential

The game’s action is sleek and sharp, its scenery looks absolutely gorgeous, and its open-world gameplay (or open zone, according to Sega) should house plenty of secrets. Sure, the game seems to take a lot of cues from Breath of the Wild – but that’s no bad thing. Sonic could absolutely thrive in an adventure like this.

God of War Ragnarok

Image: Sony Santa Monica

Release Date: 9 November 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

One of the biggest game releases for the month is God of War Ragnarok, the next game in the sweeping Norse arc of long-running series, and a follow-up to one of 2018’s best titles. We were enamoured with Ragnarok in our early preview, which treads much of the same paths as its predecessor – but in brighter and shinier armour.

Read: God of War Ragnarok review – A captivating epic filled with heart

Here’s what GamesHub’s Edmond Tran had to say about the first six hours of the game:

‘For me, the first six hours of God of War Ragnarok are a reminder of just how good God of War was. I’m hoping the next few dozen hours show me just how creative Sony Santa Monica has become in expanding on all those ideas over the last few years.’

Tactics Ogre: Reborn

Image: Square Enix

Release Date: 11 November 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch

Tactics Ogre: Reborn, the surprise remaster of the classic 1997 tactical strategy game, Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, is launching in November 2022. This refresh will reintroduce players to the beloved (and largely forgotten) game franchise, with sharp pixel art and re-texturing helping to update the graphics.

Here’s the game’s official description, per Steam:

‘Based on the 2010 release, the game features improved graphics and sound, as well as updated game design, bringing to life a new Tactics Ogre that remains true to its roots. Tactics Ogre veterans will experience a game that surpasses their fondest memories, while players new to Tactics Ogre will discover a game unlike any they’ve ever played. Reborn and deeper than ever, the game enables players to immerse themselves in the world and intrigue of Tactics Ogre like never before.’

Pentiment

Image: Obsidian Entertainment

Release Date: 15 November 2022

Platform(s): Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

Pentiment, from the excellent developers at Obsidian Entertainment (The Outer Worlds, Pillars of Eternity, Fallout New Vegas) is a ‘historical mystery narrative-driven game’ set in 16th Century Germany – a time of great poverty, social upheaval, and religious conspiracy. You play as an illustrator caught up in unfortunate circumstances, and forced to solve a strange series of murders at an abbey.

Read: Pentiment would not have existed without Xbox Game Pass, says Obsidian

As you’re drawn closer to a solution, you find yourself locked into odd conspiracies, and contending with the rigours of life in this difficult era. The action plays out like a point-and-click adventure, with every cutscene and meeting playing out in a delightful illustrative style that resembles a classic medieval manuscript. This game is one of the most unique-looking adventures on this list of upcoming game releases.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Image: Activision Blizzard

Release Date: 16 November 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is set to launch in November, as a successor to the wildly popular Warzone battle royale spin-off. The game includes brand new maps, like Al Mazrah – described as ‘a massive metropolitan area featuring coastal towns, depots, desert, rocky peaks, subterranean spaces, industrial areas, rivers, and an entire city to explore’ – and features new ‘innovations’ like being able to swim, or travel by sea.

This battle royale will provide plenty of opportunities for clever tactics – but on the flip side, other players will also have plenty of opportunities to surprise you in your quest. Keep your eye out for enemy soldiers, watch your sight lines, and maybe you’ll survive the hectic skirmishes of this game.

Goat Simulator 3

Image: Coffee Stain

Release Date: 17 November 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

If you like your November game releases with a spot of weirdness, then Goat Simulator 3 is for you. The second game in the franchise (yes, second – there is no Goat Simulator 2) puts you in the shoes of a wild goat who has the world at their fingertips. It’s your choice how you use this freedom – with this adventure being a sandbox of delight.

You can headbutt things. You can lick things. You can find a jetpack, and float over nearby buildings. You can play goat soccer. You can even unleash goat-powered rockets. Truly, the world is your oyster in Goat Simulator 3 – and the best part is you don’t have to go at it alone. Up to four players can party together in co-op mode, with everyone able to embody a footloose goat and kick off total chaos. Grab some friends, grab some goats, and get cracking with one of the wackiest November game releases.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me

Image: Supermassive Games

Release Date: 18 November 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

Supermassive Games continues its Dark Pictures Anthology with The Devil in Me, a cinematic horror game set in the wonderfully named ‘Murder Hotel’. In this adventure, you’re tasked with guiding a documentary crew through a replica hotel filled with puzzles – and also, an evil monster ‘hellbent on becoming America’s deadliest serial killer.’

Read: The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me looks like a sadistic step forward

If you’re somebody with a strong stomach – think Saw in video game form – then you’ll likely delight in this terrifying and gore-filled adventure where each room you encounter has the chance to murder you in painful and gruesome ways. Outsmart the killer and live, or put a foot wrong, and have it chopped off. The choice is up to you, as you make your way through this haunting mansion, and attempt to escape with your life.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Image: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo

Release Date: 18 November 202

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet make up the delightful next generation of Pokemon video games – and each boasts plenty of features to get excited about. If you’ve played a Pokemon game before, you’ll mostly know what you’re in for – but in these dual adventures, you’ll also be able to journey quite a bit differently. On top of gym leaders and the usual gameplay loop, you’ll also have vast stories to explore in these games, with each unveiling more of the Pokemon world on your doorstep.

Read: Everything we know about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

If you like, you’ll also be able to play these games with friends on board. Up to four players can travel together through the new region of Paldea, catching Pokemon together, or just chilling. Whatever you decide to do, there’ll be plenty to keep you entertained. Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet look absolutely lovely, and this is why they’re two of our most anticipated game releases for November 2022.

Evil West

Image: Flying Wild Hog

Release Date: 22 November 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

As mentioned, Evil West is a wonderfully grimy-looking Gothic Western that should delight fans of the genre – or anyone who just likes shooting spooky monsters. Evil West puts you in the role of a mythical gunslinger making his way through the Old West, as a ‘dark menace’ approaches, and threatens the sanctity of peace. Those who’ve played Darkwatch on PlayStation 2 (a truly underrated gem) will likely appreciate the gloomy, gothic battles of this bloody romp.

Here’s the killer hook of the game, courtesy of Steam:

‘A dark menace consumes the American frontier. As one of the last agents in a top-secret vampire-hunting institute, you are the final line between humanity and a deep-rooted terror that now emerges from the shadows. Rise up to become a Wild West Superhero, eradicate the vampire threat and save the United States!’

Gungrave G.O.R.E.

Image: Iggymob

Release Date: 22 November 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

In the same vein, Gungrave G.O.R.E. is also here to steal the thunder of November’s major game releases. This gothic shooter stars iconic action hero Grave, an undead warrior who wields giant guns and a rocket-powered coffin, as he attempts to fight back the forces of true darkness across South-East Asia. This game looks like a bloody blast, and should enchant fans of titles like Devil May Cry and other character action-shooters.

As you advance in your anti-hero quest, you’ll encounter new foes, unlock even more ridiculous guns, and guide Grave on a quest for vengeance and redemption. While fans have waited a long time to see more of this title – it was originally in development for last-generation consoles – new trailers and gameplay showcases certainly make it seem worth the wait.

Just Dance 2023

Image: Ubisoft

Release Date: 22 November 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

If you’re looking to get footloose and fancy-free this November, the latest iteration of Just Dance is more than equipped to handle your groove. This year’s entry is making some light-handed changes – largely to its multiplayer modes. Where previously, dancers had to be in the same room, this game will be the first to offer multiplayer games over the internet. Dance with your friends overseas! Dance with your family! Dance with anyone who can be convinced.

The Just Dance games are often stigmatised as being ‘for kids’ or for being ‘lame’ – but Just Dance is extremely fun when you get into it, and can really help you develop physical and mental strength. If you’re looking for a new exercise routine, or just something to get your blood pumping, keep Just Dance on your games radar in November.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Release Date: 28 November 2022

Platform(s): Windows PC, Mac

‘The dragonflights of Azeroth have returned, called upon to defend their ancestral home, the Dragon Isles. Surging with elemental magic and the life energies of Azeroth, the Isles are awakening once more, and it’s up to you to explore their primordial wonder and discover long-forgotten secrets.’ Thus begins the new saga of World of Warcraft, Dragonflight.

Read: Can World of Warcraft: Dragonflight revive the declining MMO?

This upcoming expansion pack will introduce a massive new world to explore, and will also allow players to embody their own dragon forms, via the new Dracthyr Evoker class. If you don’t want to become a dragon yourself, you can also master the art of dragon riding with this expansion. This new traversal option lets you explore far and wide in a massive, semi-open world. Grease those wings and get your fingers clicking – Dragonflight kicks off in World of Warcraft very soon.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Image: Fatshark

Release Date: 30 November 2022

Platform(s): Windows PC

Warhammer 40,000 Darktide is finally set to unleash its bloodthirsty hordes in November 2022. This co-op adventure is developed by the same folks that brought you the Warhammer: Vermintide spin-off games, so you know what to expect here – terrifying encounters, plenty of grime, and a gloomy fight for your life.

Here’s the game’s official description, to send shivers down your spine:

‘In the depths of the hive, the seeds of corruption threaten to turn into an overwhelming tide of darkness. A mysterious and sinister new force is seeking to take control of the entire city. It is up to you and your allies in the Inquisition to root out the enemy before the city succumbs to Chaos.’

What game releases are you most looking forward to in November 2022? Tell us about them, and why you’re excited, on our Twitter: @GamesHubDotCom.