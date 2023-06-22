Every big Nintendo Switch game launching in 2023

Prior to the June 2023 Nintendo Direct, the rest of the year looked to be a quiet one for
In true
The benefit of remaining quiet about games until they’re nearly ready for release is that player expectations are kept in check, and excitement can be allowed to grow organically. With only months before just-announced major games like the Super Mario RPG remake are released, fans of
Following the company’s major announcements,
Major Nintendo Switch Game Releases for 2023
Everybody 1-2 Switch!
Release Date: 30 June 2023
In late June 2023,
Up to 100 players can take part in gameplay, making it great for massive gatherings of people, if you’re somebody with dozens of friends. Everybody 1-2-Switch! can also be played in local co-op using Joy-Cons or smartphones as controllers.
Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE
Release Date: 30 June 2023
Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE is a spooky detective game developed exclusively for the
Along the way, you’re haunted by a spirit, who aids your quest for truth as your town grows darker, and mysteries force their way to the surface. You’ll travel freely in this quest of discovery, with the game focussed on investigation and exploration using a range of special abilities.
Pikmin 4
Release Date: 21 July 2023
The next major first-party
To celebrate the launch of this game,
Detective Pikachu Returns
Release Date: 6 October 2023
The long-awaited sequel to the
This go around, he’ll look to uncover a range of secrets in Ryme City, where humans and Pokemon live together in harmony. Along the way, he’ll again team up with partner Tim Goodman, and even dive deep with his own origin story. Whether this discovery will align with the film of the same name is currently unknown – but the ride should be worthwhile, regardless.
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Release Date: 20 October 2023
Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the latest chapter in the classic side-scrolling Super Mario Bros. franchise, but it comes with some key twists that mark it out from its predecessors. In this game, you’ll explore various worlds, smashing bricks and nabbing power-ups as per usual – but along the way, your world will warp and twist thanks to Wonder Flowers, which make the landscapes surreal and turn your path weird.
Wonder appears to be an imaginative new take on classic Mario, with a new, more colourful visual style and plenty of eye-popping personality. Plus, this go around, you’ll be able to turn Mario into an elephant – and that’s extremely cool.
WarioWare: Move It!
Release Date: 3 November 2023
Surprise! The
Per the game’s Japanese title, Move It! is designed as a spiritual successor to
Super Mario RPG
Release Date: 17 November 2023
Super Mario RPG, the beloved but largely forgotten collaboration between
Whatever rights issues that may have previously existed have now been officially resolved, as this faithful remake is due to launch imminently. There’s no doubt plenty of keen (and old) Super Mario RPG fans are glad to see this game return – and there are plenty of newer fans excited about the chance to finally play the story on a modern console, too.
Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince
Release Date: 1 December 2023
Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince is a
Rather than following the mainline Dragon Quest franchise, Square Enix’s Monsters spin-offs are a bit more Pokemon or Persona. In The Dark Prince, you’ll explore a colourful fantasy world, collecting and fusing monsters for use in battle. As you roam, you’ll face off against darker creatures, and eventually learn to harness your strengths as a monster wrangler.
Pokemon Scarlet + Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
Release Date: The Teal Mask – Autumn 2023 | The Indigo Disk – Winter 2023 [Northern Hemisphere]
Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are set to get two major DLC expansions later in 2023. The first is The Teal Mask, and it will take players through the land of Kitakami, which features new locales, new Pokemon, and a hidden mystery.
The second major expansion, The Indigo Disk, will send players to explore the mysterious Blueberry Academy, which is an educational institution set in the middle of a vast ocean. While details on this story chapter are currently murky, we can assume there’ll be more water-type Pokemon in Blueberry Academy, which will be revealed alongside new and mysterious legends.
Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time
Release Date: TBA 2023
Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time was first announced in the February 2023
The appeal of the Fantasy Life franchise has always been its diversity of options. You can choose to live your life as a warrior or sorcerer, but you can also venture forth as a fisher, chef, or miner, perfecting cosy activities, and carving out your dream days. Stay tuned for more details about this game, which is being developed exclusively for
Professor Layton and the New World of Steam
Release Date: TBA 2023 / 2024
Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, another major
This go around, they’ll be exploring the strange land of Steam Bison, a steampunk future city based on the United States. It’s believed this adventure will be a true sequel to the mainline Layton games, following on from the devastating events of The Unwound Future. Stay tuned for more details about this upcoming game.
It’s worth noting there are plenty of other major
Nintendo has also formally announced a range of new projects for 2024 – including a Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon remaster, and an untitled Princess Peach game. Both will lead a new year for the company, which likely has plenty of strong developments in store.
