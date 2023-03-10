Professor Layton and the New World of Steam timeline revealed

During the Level-5 Vision 2023 showcase, Professor Layton and the New World of Steam got a brand new trailer that revealed details about the upcoming sequel, including where it fits in the series timeline. While fan speculation was rampant after its initial reveal, developer Level-5 has now confirmed The New World of Steam takes place after the original Layton trilogy, with the action set exactly one year after the events of The Unwound Future.

It opens with long-time series protagonist Luke returning from his trip to America, and reconnecting with his mentor Professor Layton, as a new mystery emerges in a strange world powered by steam engines. It appears this realm – ‘Steam Bison’ – is based on real-world America, although concept art reveals it’s also heavily inspired by the steampunk genre.

Read: Ghost Trick, Professor Layton, and Fantasy Life return in Nintendo Direct

Mechanical horses draw carts in the streets of Steam Bison, while various steam engines crowd the skies. In this town, Layton will be an ‘anonymous gentleman’ as he uses his puzzle-solving skills to understand more about the land, and the mystery hiding in its shadows. Luke, meanwhile, has developed a new reputation as a talented detective, and is well-known around town.

Both heroes will play an essential part in solving the mysteries of Steam Bison, as players make their way through a new batch of head-scratching puzzles developed by the talented team at QuizKnock.

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam is not currently dated, but is set to launch sometime in 2023.

Elsewhere in the Level-5 Vision 2023 showcase, further details were revealed for upcoming games including Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, in the form of a new trailer spotlighting unique careers and abilities you’ll be able to discover in your journey. The game’s customisation and exploration options were also detailed here – although an updated release date remains a future prospect.

Flashy mech game Megaton Musashi: Wired was also featured in the Vision presentation, alongside new detective RPG adventure Decapolice, and another entry in the soccer RPG Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road.

You can watch the entire Level-5 Vision 2023 showcase on YouTube.