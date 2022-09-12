AGDAs 2022: Finalists for the best Australian games of the year revealed

The finalists for the 2022 Australian Game Developer Awards (AGDAs) have been revealed, painting a picture of the most remarkable games the talented developers of Australia have produced in the past year. Each AGDA category features three titles, with the winners to be announced at the AGDA ceremony on 5 October 2022, during Melbourne International Games Week.

Headlining the awards are the three Game of the Year nominees: Heavenly Bodies from 2pt Interactive, Wylde Flowers from Studio Drydock, and Cult of the Lamb from Massive Monster. All three studios are based in Melbourne, Victoria, a state which continues to produce excellent games.

Read: Victoria’s games industry continues to thrive, and other states must take note

Heavenly Bodies leads the total individual nominations, with six overall. Cult of the Lamb follows with five nominations, and Wylde Flowers has nabbed four.

Notably, Lost and Hound by Daisy Ale Soundworks has become the first-ever game developed in Western Australia to be nominated for an award. Lost and Hound is nominated for the Excellence in Accessibility award, and is designed to be accessible by players who are completely vision-impaired.

For those who can’t be physically present at the 2022 ADGAs ceremony in Melbourne, the event will be broadcasted on the IGEA Twitch Page from 6:30pm AEST on 5 October 2022.

The full list of finalists follows below.

The Australian Game Developer Awards (AGDA) 2022 Finalists

Game of the Year

Heavenly Bodies

Wylde Flowers

Cult of the Lamb

Excellence in Art

Age of Darkness: Final Stand

Cult of the Lamb

Heavenly Bodies

Excellence in Gameplay

Cult of the Lamb

Heavenly Bodies

JUSTICE SUCKS

Excellence in Narrative

You Will (Not) Remain

Wylde Flowers

Wayward Strand

Excellence in Sound Design

JUSTICE SUCKS

Cult of the Lamb

Heavenly Bodies

Excellence in Music

Cult of the Lamb

Heavenly Bodies

Age of Darkness: Final Stand

Excellence in Technical Design

Puzzle Quest 3

Age of Darkness: Final Stand

Heavenly Bodies

Excellence in Accessibility – Presented by VicScreen

Wylde Flowers

Raw: Emotions Unite Us

Lost and Hound

Excellence in Mobile Games

Dream Hopper

Wylde Flowers

Hot Lap League

Excellence in AR/VR

Flush Back

Raw: Emotions Unite Us

Table of Tales: The Crooked Crown

Excellence in Serious Games (Applied/Impactful)

Kinder World

Wayward Strand

Raw: Emotions Unite Us

Excellence in Emerging Games (Student or Early Career)

Fantasy Town Regional Manager

Queer Man Peering Into A Rock Pool.jpg

Born Punk

Excellence in Ongoing Games (Games as a Service)

The Oregon Trail

It’s Literally Just Mowing

Crash of Cars

The 2022 ADGAs ceremony will be held in Melbourne, Victoria during Melbourne International Games Week. The event will also be broadcasted on the IGEA Twitch Page from 6:30pm AEST on 5 October 2022.