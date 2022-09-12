News

AGDAs 2022: Finalists for the best Australian games of the year revealed

The finalists for the 2022 Australian Game Developer Awards have been announced, with Heavenly Bodies and Cult of the Lamb leading nominations.
12 Sep 2022
Edmond Tran
Heavenly Bodies AGDAs 2022

Image: 2pt Interactive

The finalists for the 2022 Australian Game Developer Awards (AGDAs) have been revealed, painting a picture of the most remarkable games the talented developers of Australia have produced in the past year. Each AGDA category features three titles, with the winners to be announced at the AGDA ceremony on 5 October 2022, during Melbourne International Games Week.

Headlining the awards are the three Game of the Year nominees: Heavenly Bodies from 2pt Interactive, Wylde Flowers from Studio Drydock, and Cult of the Lamb from Massive Monster. All three studios are based in Melbourne, Victoria, a state which continues to produce excellent games.

Read: Victoria’s games industry continues to thrive, and other states must take note

Heavenly Bodies leads the total individual nominations, with six overall. Cult of the Lamb follows with five nominations, and Wylde Flowers has nabbed four.

Notably, Lost and Hound by Daisy Ale Soundworks has become the first-ever game developed in Western Australia to be nominated for an award. Lost and Hound is nominated for the Excellence in Accessibility award, and is designed to be accessible by players who are completely vision-impaired.

For those who can’t be physically present at the 2022 ADGAs ceremony in Melbourne, the event will be broadcasted on the IGEA Twitch Page from 6:30pm AEST on 5 October 2022.

The full list of finalists follows below.

The Australian Game Developer Awards (AGDA) 2022 Finalists

Game of the Year

  • Heavenly Bodies
  • Wylde Flowers
  • Cult of the Lamb

 Excellence in Art

  • Age of Darkness: Final Stand
  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Heavenly Bodies

 Excellence in Gameplay

  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Heavenly Bodies
  • JUSTICE SUCKS

 Excellence in Narrative

  • You Will (Not) Remain
  • Wylde Flowers
  • Wayward Strand

 Excellence in Sound Design

  • JUSTICE SUCKS
  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Heavenly Bodies

 Excellence in Music

  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Heavenly Bodies
  • Age of Darkness: Final Stand

 Excellence in Technical Design

  • Puzzle Quest 3
  • Age of Darkness: Final Stand
  • Heavenly Bodies

 Excellence in Accessibility – Presented by VicScreen

  • Wylde Flowers
  • Raw: Emotions Unite Us
  • Lost and Hound 

Excellence in Mobile Games

  • Dream Hopper
  • Wylde Flowers
  • Hot Lap League

 Excellence in AR/VR

  • Flush Back
  • Raw: Emotions Unite Us
  • Table of Tales: The Crooked Crown

 Excellence in Serious Games (Applied/Impactful)

  • Kinder World
  • Wayward Strand
  • Raw: Emotions Unite Us

 Excellence in Emerging Games (Student or Early Career)

  • Fantasy Town Regional Manager
  • Queer Man Peering Into A Rock Pool.jpg
  • Born Punk

 Excellence in Ongoing Games (Games as a Service)

  • The Oregon Trail
  • It’s Literally Just Mowing
  • Crash of Cars

The 2022 ADGAs ceremony will be held in Melbourne, Victoria during Melbourne International Games Week. The event will also be broadcasted on the IGEA Twitch Page from 6:30pm AEST on 5 October 2022.

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Mobile News PC PlayStation Xbox
