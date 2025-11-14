Xbox-only titles could soon be a thing of the past, but Fable is one of few upcoming exclusive games for Xbox Series X/S (for now). We first saw Fable on the Xbox over two decades ago, with several games in the franchise being released since.

The reboot version promises enhanced combat, plenty of customisation options, and intriguing story plots. Here’s everything we know about Xbox Game Studios’ action role-playing title.

Is There a New Fable Coming Out?

Comparison to the 2004 Version

The original Fable came out on the original Xbox in September 2004. First teased in 2001, the game did its best to revolutionise the RPG genre, and it went some way towards that. Without being as transformative as it set out to be, the gameplay and living world were certainly influential at the time.

The game gave players the choice between good and evil, which was a unique gameplay mechanic back in 2004. You could physically alter your appearance between good and bad, with people in the Fable world reacting to your decisions.

Giving players the freedom with emergent gameplay was also innovative in 2004. Sure, masterpieces like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City did it better, but Fable’s RPG gameplay and action combat were excellent.

One thing that really stood out was how alive the world felt. Players could marry and start a family, shaping their character’s journey throughout the game. NPCs would react in real time, adding to the immersion and enhancing your gaming experience.

The social interaction in the original Fable was excellent, but it will be fascinating to see how far the technology has come in 22 years. We are expecting the 2026 reboot to build on the living world in every way, paying homage to the original game while breaking new ground at the same time.

The new Fable, which was pushed back to 2026, will be the first main game in the franchise since 2011’s Fable III. We have seen spin-off titles and the Kinect on-rails Fable: The Journey since, but fans have been made to wait 15 years for the series to make a proper return.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

The Familiar Albion Setting

Fable will once again take place in the familiar surroundings of Albion. The setting resembles Medieval Britain, with European elements sprinkled in. The original game had many city-states, surrounded by countryside and wilderness.

Albion progressed throughout the Fable lifecycle. Fable II focused on the Age of Enlightenment era, while Fable III turned Albion into the Age of Industry time, similar to 1700-1900s Britain.

The fictional world of Albion will once again be the main setting for the next Fable game. The 2026 version is aiming to capture the spirit of the original game while introducing updated visuals and gaming-world mechanics.

The usual Fable British humour is expected to be turned up a notch, and the footage we have seen so far looks very promising. The tone is set to be more grounded, but the developers are keen on staying true to the 2004 game.

The new version of Albion will no doubt be visually stunning, with the expansive landscape packed full of love letters to the original game. Expect to be kicking chickens again while interacting with the world’s many characters. Also, dynamic weather will make Albion feel even more alive.

Vast Weapons and Combat System

Weapons have always played a big role in Fable games, and the 2026 edition will have a vast arsenal of melee weapons to choose from. Of course, with the title set in the Middle Ages, don’t expect any guns.

Medieval weapons like axes and cleavers are expected to be in the game. Other melee weapons like hammers and maces will also make an appearance.

Swords will surely be the primary weapon of choice. There were several swords in the original game, with some available as DLC. We would love to see the Harbinger and Katana Hiryu make a return.

Crossbows and longbows will be in the game, with one trailer showing a character using a crossbow to take down enemies from afar. Players can also use magic weapons, including fireballs and various spells.

Solid Customisation Options

Fable games are known for their customisation options, and the new game in the series will give the player more choices than ever before. First and foremost, you can pick between a male or female protagonist, customising every inch of their look.

Your character’s appearance will change throughout your playthrough, depending on certain stats and in-game choices. Angel halos and devil horns could return, while scars and glowing veins will make the protagonist stand out from the crowd.

Will Fable Follow the Halo & Flight Simulator Path?

Exclusives on Xbox are few and far between these days. Fable will be a day one Xbox Game Pass title, but the game will surely end up on other platforms in the future. The same can be said for Gears of War: E-Day, State of Decay 3, and any other upcoming Xbox Game Studios title.

Even though Microsoft is reportedly moving forward with next-gen console plans, the ‘console wars’ are pretty much over. Sony’s PlayStation is thriving, while the Nintendo Switch 2 is the fastest-selling console in history.

Big exclusive Xbox games like Forza Horizon, Gears of War, and Grounded have already made the move to PlayStation, with several big hitters set to follow. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is coming in late 2025, while Halo will make the leap to PS5 after 24 years of Xbox exclusivity.

Games are likely to come to Xbox first and stay on Xbox Game Pass before they eventually move to other platforms. If you want to play Fable on day one, Microsoft’s console and PC are your only choices, but expect it to move on shortly after.