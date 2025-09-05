The Top 10 Best Selling Indie Games of All Time

Hollow Knight: Silksong has arguably been one of the most highly-anticipated games in recent memory – even compared with those not considered part of the indie market.

This, combined with the high number of Steam wishlists and crashing of multiple storefronts on release of the game, indicates that Silksong might end up being one of the best selling indie games of all time.

However, that is a bold assumption to make given the success of some titles in the past, and looking at just what those are can help to paint a more vivid picture of what Silksong is contending with.

(Note: Due to later acquisition by Microsoft, Minecraft will not be included on this list.)

Best Selling Indie Games of All Time

10. Palworld – 15,000,000

Still in early access, Palworld gained a lot of attention for being unofficially marketed as ‘Pokemon with guns’ – even to the point where the Pokemon Company looked to take legal action against Palworld developer Pocketpair.

It’s possible that a lot of this actually ended up working in Palworld’s favour, however, as it managed to accumulate a lot of popular attention despite only releasing in early access in 2024.

9. Hollow Knight – 15,000,000

Silksong’s case to eventually make this list is that its predecessor already has a foothold on the top 10.

It is likely that high sales of the original game got a boost due to high player counts in the run-up to the sequel’s release.

Still, while not the first in the genre, Hollow Knight did a lot to reinvigorate interest and remains one of the best Metroidvania games ever made.

It has paved the way for acclaimed modern titles like Nine Sols, though the amount of enthusiasm for the sequel should make it clear how beloved of a title Hollow Knight still is.

8. Rust – 16,000,000

Many indie games that foster a strong enough community can weather out an initially rocky launch, to become something much more fondly remembered. That often isn’t the case with larger games that need a faster return on investment.

Such was the case with Rust, and what was initially seen as another Minecraft clone, has grown into what is often cited as the best survival game of all time.

Being a loose, multiplayer survival title, a lot of what people enjoy about Rust is the emergent gameplay; the ability for memorable events and scenarios to arise just as a course of players interacting with each other.

7. PowerWash Simulator – 17,000,000

Conventional ideas about which games are most likely to succeed commercially, arguably don’t apply when it comes to indie games, which might explain this 2022 title in ranking in seventh.

What is often cited about the game, however, is how cathartic it is. Many people who enjoy the game cite the tranquility of blasting grime away from various surfaces, providing perhaps the same therapeutic effect that cleaning offers in real life.

Detractors might note the limited variety of the game, but if you’re just looking for a way to unwind, a short burst might be all that you need.

6. Castle Crashers – 20,000,000

While perhaps not holding the place in popular culture that it once did when it released in 2008, Castle Crashers was a relatively early example of how smaller games could find their way into the limelight.

It released at a time when mass-market decision-making was driving the direction of a lot of games, like the streamlining of RPG systems in new titles like Mass Effect and Dragon Age 2.

The game has continued to receive support since then, however, with a remastered version in 2015 and a DLC expansion earlier in 2025.

5. Phasmophobia – 22,000,000

Indie multiplayer titles often find their route to success thanks to exposure on streaming platforms like Twitch. Not only can this help to make people aware that the game exists in the first place, but watching someone have fun with their friends while playing a game serves as effective advertising.

Following high numbers on Twitch, the atmospheric horror title Phasmophobia sat at the top of Steam’s best seller list for several weeks in 2020, and is still receiving updates as of 2025.

4. Garry’s Mod – 25,400,000

The question of what actually constitutes an indie game is bound to be raised when Garry’s Mod makes the list, given that it was published by industry titan Valve.

Still, without the direct developer involvement on behalf of Valve, Garry’s Mod arguably rests within the indie definition, being helmed by Garry Newman and Facepunch Studios.

That being said, a lot of what makes Garry’s Mod unique is how much of the content is user-generated, creating an enormously flexible sandbox where the gameplay experience can be almost anything.

This freedom, and the inherent chaotic nature of that, represents a lot of the allure of Garry’s Mod, and why it’s maintained popularity from its release in 2006 through to today.

3. Stardew Valley – 41,000,000

Identifying a gap in the market brought on by the changing nature of Harvest Moon games, Stardew Valley became a staple in the cosy game genre.

Creator and developer Eric Barone (ConcernedApe) has repeatedly put out large, free updates to the game, continuing to support it nearly ten years on.

This is despite having another game in the works alongside, as well as Stardew Valley featuring regularly in collaborations with other popular titles.

2. Human Fall Flat – 55,000,000

Unlike the entries on either side of Human Fall Flat in this list, this game might not be one that many expect to have sold so well.

Human Fall Flat is a puzzle game, but a unique one where it utilises its physics-based system to provide multiple different solutions to any given puzzle.

This is quite different from other puzzle games, where the aim is to work out one specific outcome.

The amount of creativity and experimentation involved with this game might be why it’s managed to appeal to such a large consumer base.

1. Terraria – 60,700,000

As with Stardew Valley, Terraria has garnered a reputation among its audiences for continued developer support and collaborations with other games.

These updates have continued long after the original release of the game, and always without the need for additional payment.

Terraria was released in 2011 and the fourth major update, released in 2020, was advertised as being its last. Despite that, developers Re-Logic have continued to work on the game.

Terraria is arguably more open-ended than Stardew Valley, however, functioning as a survival sandbox without much of a set objective, allowing player-driven gameplay to take priority.