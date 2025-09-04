To say Hollow Knight Silksong has been an anticipated game would be an understatement, but now the full magnitude of that hype is plain to see.

Steam’s most wish-listed game of 2025 is now causing problems for the platform, as persistent error messages at each stage of the purchase process have been reported.

Elsewhere, the Hollow Knight Silksong crash has meant users have run into complications on the PlayStation store, with some players unable to buy the title.

While, for the meantime, this might lead to frustration for those trying to access the game as soon as possible, it speaks positively to the success of the game – if that were ever in doubt.

Hollow Knight Silksong Crash on Nintendo

For many people on the Nintendo storefront, whether through a Switch or Switch 2, the game appears to be ‘not available for purchase’.

It’s unclear how long this problem will last for but presumably once some of the traffic dies down the situation will be improved, though with everyone clamouring for Silksong, that might take some time. Silksong wasn’t made available for pre-order, meaning that everyone who wants to play the game at the time of release has been making the purchase at the same time.

Steam Popularity

For many people, Steam will be the prime destination to play the game – that is, judging by the sky-high number of wishlists that it had received in the run-up to release.

In addition to this, the release date announcement of the game also saw a lot of people going back to play the first game, creating a large audience for the series on the outlet. Others still hoping to play the game on PC might be doing so through Game Pass, however, given that the title was announced to be launching on the subscription service as soon as it was released.

Release Day

Earlier on in the release day, the soundtrack for Silksong was also released, making some players cautious of spoilers.

The length of the game has long been a cause of speculation thanks to the long development window, especially after Bloomberg reported that this wasn’t due to developmental difficulties, but rather just enthusiasm from the team for adding as much as they could.