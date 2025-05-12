Palworld gets major changes as Pokemon lawsuit continues

Palworld developer Pocketpair has confirmed the game will continue to change significantly as a result of the copyright infringement lawsuit brought against it by The Pokemon Company. In a social media post addressing recent speculation, it’s confirmed a decision to remove the ability to summon Pals by throwing Pal Spheres was made due to litigation. It’s also confirmed upcoming changes will also be made to the game’s glider system, for similar reasons.

“Currently, we remain involved in prolonged legal proceedings regarding alleged patent infringement,” Pocketpair explained. “We continue to dispute these claims and assert the invalidity of the patents in question. However, we have had to make certain compromises in order to avoid disruptions to the development and distribution of Palworld.”

The studio has confirmed the game’s November 2024 patch changed a number of features, as “the alternative would have led to an even greater deterioration of the gameplay experience for players.” As Pocketpair notes, it continues to argue against the lawsuit, but changes have been made necessary to ensure Palworld can continue to operate.

An upcoming game patch will also further change the game with this goal in mind, in response to developments in the lawsuit. Once Patch v0.5.5 is implemented, players will no longer be able to glide with the help of Pals. Instead, they’ll deploy a parachute glider, and will need to own a parachute. This is a “compromise,” much like the other game updates.

While not specifically mentioned in Pocketpair’s update, it’s worth noting a gliding mechanic does exist in recent Pokemon games Scarlet and Violet.

“We understand that this will be disappointing for many, just as it is for us, but we hope our fans understand that these changes are necessary in order to prevent further disruptions to the development of Palworld,” Pocketpair said.

“We also want to extend our apologies to our fans for the discomfort and concern this ongoing litigation has caused. We remain committed to developing Palworld and delivering exciting new content to our fans.”

At this stage, it’s unclear whether changes introduced as a result of Pocketpair’s lawsuit will stick. That said, their implementation does indicate the case against the studio is progressing, and that changes may be permanent, to ensure legal compliance. Players who miss the original mechanics will simply have to get used to this new normal as developments continue.

For now, a judgement has not been made in the ongoing lawsuit. We expect to hear more in the coming months.