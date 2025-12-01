Paddy Power has agreed a new six-year deal to remain the title sponsor of the PDC World Darts Championship until at least 2031.

The partnership has been sealed despite industry warnings that betting companies would have to make severe cost-cutting measures after Labour Chancellor Rachel Reeves raised UK gambling tax rates in her November Budget.

Flutter-owned Paddy Power first sponsored darts’ annual showpiece event at Alexandra Palace in 2023, introducing several charity initiatives along the way.

As the PDC announced that Paddy Power is extending its sponsorship to 2031, it also revealed details of a new fundraising challenge, Darts of Destiny.

Paddy Power’s Charity Initiatives

In the first two years of supporting the world championship, Paddy Power has donated more than £2 million to Prostate Cancer UK through the 2023-24 and 2024-25 tournaments.

It has ramped up the excitement of seeing a nine-dart finish at the championship by pledging a £180,000 payout every time that it happens, with the money being split evenly between the successful player, a random fan watching inside Alexandra Palace and Prostate Cancer UK.

We’re extending our World Darts Championship Sponsorship until 2031.



Was great to brainstorm with Barry Hearn on the announcement…@OfficialPDC | 18+ GambleAware pic.twitter.com/tykx06DpU4 — Paddy Power (@paddypower) December 1, 2025

Last Christmas both Christian Kist of the Netherlands and Australian showman Damon Heta managed perfect legs, also known as a nine-darter, where a player reaches the winning score of 501 using the fewest throws possible.

The UK and Ireland sportsbook has also used its extensive social media presence and marketing tools to encourage men to make use of Prostate Cancer UK’s online risk checker, driving an estimated 300,000 visitors with 222,000 discovering they are in the high-risk category.

For the 2025-26 world championship, Paddy Power is launching an additional fundraising challenge, Darts of Destiny.

One member of the public who makes a donation to Prostate Cancer UK on the JustGiving Darts of Destiny page will be invited to throw on stage at Alexandra Palace ahead of the grand final.

If they can score 180 or more with nine darts, they will scoop £180,000 from Paddy Power, but anything less will see them strike out with nothing.

This year’s tournament begins on December 11 and will play through to the final on January 3, 2026.

Paddy Power Breaking New Ground

At the start of October, Paddy Power opened the UK’s sportsbook in a land-based casino at the London Hippodrome.

The landmark move saw the live sport and entertainment lounge open for business within the Hippodrome Casino on a corner of Leicester Square, which it described as “like the Olympics met a pub and had a beautiful, chaotic baby.”

Paddy’s Sportsbook has just opened in London’s Hippodrome Casino

It hasn’t all been good news as 2025 draws to a close.

After an internal audit of its retail premises, 57 Paddy Power shop closures were announced in mid-October with 247 jobs put at risk.

Although Flutter claimed the closures were “not directly related” to a possible increase in levies, it came at a time when the UK gambling industry was wary of a tax hike in Rachel Reeves’ 2025 Budget.

Executive Reaction To The Deal

PDC Chief Executive Matt Porter said: “Paddy Power has had a hugely positive impact on the World Darts Championship over the past two years.

“Their creativity, investment and passion for the sport have taken the event to new heights, enhancing the experience for fans in the arena and millions watching worldwide.



“We are delighted to extend this partnership to 2031 and look forward to building on this success while continuing to support Prostate Cancer UK’s essential work.”

A spokesperson for the betting giant said: “The Paddy Power World Darts Championship is the greatest party in sport and we’re proud to extend our sponsorship for another five years.

“We’ll continue bringing excitement, entertainment and unmistakable Paddy Power mischief to the event, wherever it’s held.



“But above all, we’re proud to support the vital, life-changing work of Prostate Cancer UK.

“Our Big 180 charity campaigns have become huge, award-winning initiatives and we’re committed to helping create a world where no man dies of prostate cancer.”