Chancellor Rachel Reeves has hit the UK gambling industry with a sweeping revision of its tax obligations which will see online gambling rates increase to as much as 40%.

The industry had been bracing itself for a gambling tax hike in Reeves’ 2025 Budget and the Labour minister has not held back.

Among the new legislation, Reeves has introduced the following:

Remote Gaming Duty for online games of chance such as casino games will increase from 21% to 40%, with effect from April 1, 2026.

Duty for online betting will increase from 15% to 25% but won’t be apply until April 1, 2027. This will not include remote bets on UK horseracing.

There will be no changes to taxes for ‘in person’ gambling at betting terminals on licensed betting premises or to tax levels for horse racing.

Bingo duty will be abolished entirely from April of next year.

After announcing these changes to gambling duties, Reeves said: “Taken together, my reforms to gambling tax will raise over £1 billion per year by 2031.”

The new measures came just 24 hours after the Gambling Commission had reported that the British gambling industry made £16.8 billion in FY25 driven by a 13.1% increase in online gambling.

What Will This Mean For Online Casino Players?

Gambling tax in the UK is the responsibility of the gambling companies, not the players, so any winnings will remain exempt from tax.

That’s the good news.

Longer term though, the industry will look to claw back costs from somewhere to cover its increased tax liabilities.

In real terms that could mean online operators reducing the levels of bonus offers available within existing games and also when promoting newly launched games.

That would also hit welcome bonuses and other incentives such as free bets.

At the start of November, the UK’s Betting & Gaming Council released a report saying a betting tax hike could severely affect odds and payouts that legislated gambling companies would be able to offer, again reducing potential winnings for players.

Sadly, with any business facing increased costs, it is usually the customer who ends up bearing some of the burden.

Industry Warning Of Job Loses And Shop Closures

Talk of a proposed change in UK gambling tax appeared over the summer with two consultation groups suggesting it was a way of raising government funds to tackle social issues.

The Institute for Public Policy Research was in favour of introducing two raised gambling tax levels of 25% and 50%, a policy which would generate an estimated £3.2 billion.

A further paper supplied by the Social Market Foundation suggested online tax reform could raise £2 billion if Remote Gaming Duty was increased from 21% to 50%.

Industry reaction was swift and damning.

Fred Done, Chairman and co-founder of Betfred, fired a warning that 7,500 jobs would be at risk if tax rates increased, while Flutter-owned Paddy Power said their recent shop closures could be the first of many for the UK betting trade.

Entain, the owner of UK betting giants Ladbrokes and Coral said a gambling tax rise could lead to high street betting shop closures affecting its estate of 2,300 retail outlets.

There were pre-emptive actions taken by some, with Sky Bet and William Hill making financial moves under the cloud of a UK gambling tax hike.

Sky Bet’s parent company Flutter has relocated the UK sportsbook’s headquarters from London to Malta, which it is estimated could sae the firm up to £55 million in UK tax payments.

William Hill announced it was to close online operations in 13 countries across Africa, Latin America and Asia from December 2.

How Was The News Delivered?

Reeves held the revisions to the UK gambling tax laws until the end of her Budget announcement.

Concluding a section on taxes in general, she said: “I will also reform gambling taxes in response to the rise in online gambling.

“Remote gaming is associated with the highest levels of harm and so I am increasing Remote Gaming Duty from 21% to 40%, with duty on online betting increasing from 15% to 25%.

“I am making no change to the taxes on in-person gambling or on horse racing.

“And I am aboloshing bingo duty entirely from April next year.

“Taken together, my reforms to gambling tax will raise over £1 billion per year by 2031.”

UK Horseracing Survives Threat Of Tax Hike

The British Horseracing Authority welcomed the Chancellor’s “positive decision” not to increase tax levies on the sport in the UK.

In a statement issued shortly after Reeves had delivered her Budget, the BHA said it welcomed the government decision to carve horseracing out of betting tax rises.

“British horseracing welcomes the decision by the UK Government today (November 26) to spare the industry from any punishing increase in direct gambling taxation,” it read.

“In her Budget, the Chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed that racing’s remote betting tax rate would remain at 15% in recognition of its vital importance as a cultural and sporting asset enjoyed by millions of people across the country every year.

“A rise in taxation on online horserace betting would have had catastrophic implications for an industry that is an integral part of British society and culture, supporting 85,000 livelihoods and with an economic impact of £4bn.

“It is welcome that the Chancellor has today rightly recognised the vital importance of racing as a cultural, social and economic asset and acted to help secure the sport’s long-term future.”