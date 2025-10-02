Paddy Power has a reputation for doing things a bit differently and today is no exception as it launched the UK’s first ever sportsbook to be based inside a casino.

The innovative live sport and entertainment lounge is housed at The Hippodrome Casino, on a corner of Leicester Square in London, and officially opened for business on October 2.

It is a landmark move that will be viewed with a keen eye by the UK betting industry, which has only recently been given the green light to follow the sportsbook phenomenon that is hugely popular in the US.

What Is Inside Paddy’s Sportsbook In London?

You can’t get much of a better description than the one Paddy’s provided themselves: “It’s like the Olympics met a pub and had a beautiful, chaotic baby.”

The intention has been to make Paddy’s Sportsbook the ultimate venue for sport lovers, with wall-to-wall live action on vast banks of hi-def TV screens, surrounding a central bar and lounge area with room for up to 120 guests.

It has been crafted in the large basement area of The Hippodrome with an entrance similar to the players’ tunnel found at football stadiums.

If you are not too distracted by the overhead carousel of TV screens, there are seats at the bar to enjoy a few drinks as well as lounge chairs and tables with servers on call for the hungry punter.

Although all of this can be enjoyed simply for an entertaining night out, there are five self-service betting terminals on hand to make sure you never miss a chance to place a wager.

Paddy’s Sportsbook is open to customers aged 18 and over and operates from 2pm to 2am from Monday to Thursday, from 2pm to 4am on a Friday and between 12pm and 4am on Saturday and Sunday.

There are some basic rules of engagement to be aware of.

Any bet placed at Paddy’s Sportsbook has to be redeemed at the Hippodrome venue and won’t be settled at a traditional Paddy Power retail outlet.

Also, there is no scope for redeeming any free bet tokens, gift vouchers or Paddy’s own Play Cards.

What happens at Paddy’s Sportsbook, stays at Paddy’s Sportsbook.

Why Has Nobody Tried This Before In The UK?

Sportsbooks within land-based casinos only became legalised in the UK in July.

A review of the 2005 Gambling Act dragged on for two-and-a-half years and the resulting white paper published in 2023 was generally focussed on imposing restrictions on digital betting operators, such as a introducing a £2 stake limit for players aged between 18 and 24 using online slot games.

Land-based casinos were the beneficiaries when the reforms received parliamentary approval, as among the updated legislation was permission for physical premises to introduce non-remote sports wagering for the first time, including betting on live sports using dedicated terminals or kiosks.

Up stepped Paddy Power, which has become the first betting operator to ally itself with a land-based casino.

The London Hippodrome is the largest casino venue in the UK, housing three gaming floors, a slots room and a Poker Stars deck, as well as a 180-seat theatre, a steak house and six bars.

Sportsbooks in the US are not just restricted to land-based casinos, they can also be found at some famous sporting arenas.

In June of this year, leading US operator Circa Sports opened Kentucky’s biggest sportsbook at the Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs, home of the prestigious derby.

Executive Reaction To The Landmark Opening

Rupert Elwood, MD of Retail at Paddy Power: “At Paddy Power we’ve always looked to innovate and offer the best customer experience – be that in our high street shops or online.

“Our market is continually evolving and this incredible partnership with the Hippodrome is a brilliant example of how we will invest in new concepts to broaden our reach and react to changing demand.

“Customers increasingly want a social atmosphere and great entertainment, and the Hippodrome is the most iconic social space in London.

“It’s a dream collaboration.”

Simon Thomas, Executive Chair of the Hippodrome: “The Hippodrome has been reinventing entertainment in the West End for 125 years, and launching the UK’s first in-casino sportsbook with Paddy Power is the latest bold chapter in that story.

“It combines everything people love about sport, hospitality and entertainment under one roof in the heart of the West End.

“Paddy’s Sportsbook is a venue designed to capture the energy of live sport in a way that simply hasn’t been seen before in the UK.

“Paddy Power has been the perfect partner – innovative, ambitious and as committed as we are to creating unforgettable experiences.

“Together we’ve built something that will attract new audiences, drive fresh energy into Leicester Square and set a new benchmark for how sport can be enjoyed in Britain’s capital.”