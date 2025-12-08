When is the Next Fortnite Update?

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 “Pacific Break” launched on November 29, 2025, with v39.00, bringing a neon Vegas Hollywood inspired island, new weapons, and fresh Battle Pass rewards. As players surf the new map and chase story progression, the first major content update is imminent.

Next Update: v39.10 – December 11, 2025

The next Fortnite patch, v39.10, drops on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at 4:00 AM ET (9:00 AM GMT, 10:00 AM CET). Expect server downtime from approximately 2:00 to 3:00 AM ET for 1-2 hours as Epic deploys the update.

This “massive” update kicks off Chapter 7’s content cycle with high anticipation.

Confirmed & Expected Content

Fortnite OG Returns: Chapter 1 Season 7 Battle Pass and maps vaulted temporarily but back on Dec 11.

LEGO Fortnite Odyssey Ninjago Update: New LEGO Pass with Ninjago skins (e.g., Kai) and survival mode expansion.

Battle Royale Progression: Story quests advance, map changes, possible new weapons/items or unvaults (e.g., Reload Morphite).

Winterfest 2025 Build Up: Setup for holiday event starting Dec 17-20, with Christmas themes.

Rumored Additions (Leaks)

Category Details Collabs Playboi Carti skin, CouRageJD + Louis Sidekick (in-game Dec 11), Winter Hatsune Miku, Harry Potter (mid-Winterfest), Doc Brown/DeLorean. Vehicles Rocket League S21 bodies, Junie Citroen, BMW M4 GT3, Meow Wagon, Back to the Future DeLorean. Modes New Blitz map, pets/sidekicks, jam tracks, emotes, kicks, shop tabs.

Patch notes will drop 30 mins before launch on fortnite.com/news.

Full Chapter 7 Season 1 Update Schedule

Epic typically rolls out 5-6 patches per season (every 2 weeks). Leaks suggest:

Update Date Highlights (Speculated) v39.00 Nov 29 Season Launch v39.10 Dec 11 OG S7, Ninjago, Winterfest Prep v39.20 ~Dec 25 Winterfest Peak (Skins, LODs) Later Jan+ More collabs, story finale

Server Status & Tips

All Fortnite services are operational as of Dec 8. Minor EOS maintenance Dec 9 (06:00-08:00 UTC) may affect lobbies briefly.

Prep Tips: