If you were a gamer in the 1980s, chances are you know about the Vectrex console. The legendary device is back after an extremely successful Kickstarter campaign, with the fascinating Vectrex Mini set to arrive in 2026.

The classic console craze has died down in the last few years, but there is certainly still a gap in the market for mini retro gaming devices. The Vectrex Mini is bringing back nostalgic vibes while offering newcomers the chance to experience the unique 1982 console with modern elements bundled in.

What Is the Vectrex Console?

The Vectrex was a home video gaming console that came out in North America in October 1982 and was released in Europe and Japan a year later. Developed by Smith Engineering and first manufactured by General Consumer Electronics, the Vectrex had a starting retail price of $199.

The Vectrex was unique, using a built-in vector display. Unlike other consoles releasing at the time, the device eliminated the need to be hooked up to a TV, theoretically making it a portable console (although socket power was required).

The 9-inch CRT monitor was the standout feature. The screen drew lines instead of pixels, making it the ultimate in-home arcade console at the time. Colour overlays could be added to provide specific instructions for various games.

The Vectrex played ROM cartridges, with almost 30 games to choose from. The console launched with one built-in game to get you up and running, with MineStorm pre-installed on every Vectrex unit. Retro devices with built-in games are growing in popularity, with the Super Pocket being a great example of an excellent budget console.

The Vectrex console was not a great seller, despite strong initial sales. Its high price and the 1983 video game crash effectively ended its small lifecycle. However, the Vectrex legacy lives on, and the new mini console will give the Vectrex a much-deserved new lease of life.

The Vectrex Mini

Almost 45 years after the original console was released, the Vectrex is returning as a modern-day gaming device. After a successful Kickstarter campaign by David “Flynn” Oghia, the Vectrex Mini is set to release sometime in 2026.

The new console will be a mini version of the original, with the 5-inch AMOLED screen being the standout feature. Games look spectacular on Active-Matrix OLED displays, especially old-style arcade titles, and the Vectrex Mini’s screen looks stunning.

The device will have a Bluetooth controller, Wi-Fi, and a MicroSD slot for adding ROMs. Unlike the original, the new version can be hooked up to a TV, using HDMI. It will also function as a retro clock when not in use, displaying the time, date, and weather via Wi-Fi.

The classic console will include 12 built-in Vectrex games with matching physical overlays. Playing retro titles like MineStorm II, Hyperchase, Spike, and Spinball makes it the ultimate plug-and-play retro device.

We have seen classic consoles before, such as the SNES and PlayStation Classic, but nothing quite like the Vectrex Mini. The Vectrex may not be the most popular name in the gaming industry, but the new mini console is shaping up to be a big hit in the retro market.

Successful Kickstarter Campaign

With over 5,000 backers and counting, the Vectrex Mini Kickstarter campaign has been a real success. The project reached its target in early December, raising over $1m from just a $150k target.

The Vectrex Mini hit its goal in a matter of minutes, proving the desire for the console. All stretch goals were reached, including the Bluetooth controller, SD card slot, and fake game cartridge.

The Vectrex Mini, which is hoping to release in September 2026, looks like the real deal on paper, offering both nostalgia chasers and newcomers the opportunity to play 80s games on a cool modern console. Available at around just $173, the Vectrex Mini could be the complete retro package.