In a new wide-ranging interview, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has officially confirmed that the company is leaning heavily into its most successful intellectual properties – Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry.

Following a turbulent period of internal restructuring and project cancellations, Guillemot revealed that multiple new entries in the Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry series are currently in active development.

The news comes as a relief to fans who have been following rumors of the company’s “major reset.”

By focusing on these “pillar” franchises, Ubisoft aims to return to a more predictable release schedule while expanding the ways players interact with these iconic worlds.

Multiple New Assassin’s Creed Games: Single-Player and Multiplayer

The future of the Animus looks busier than ever. Guillemot confirmed that Ubisoft has “several titles” in the works under the Assassin’s Creed brand.

Importantly, these projects are not limited to the traditional open-world RPG format the series has become known for.

According to the CEO, the pipeline includes:

Traditional Single-Player Blockbusters: Following the success of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Ubisoft is continuing to develop massive narrative-driven experiences.

Innovative Multiplayer Experiences: Confirming long-standing rumors, Guillemot noted that multiplayer is a key part of the franchise’s growth strategy.

The Black Flag Remake: While not mentioned by name in every breath, industry insiders and recent reports point to the Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag remake (codenamed Obsidian) being one of the projects currently being “fast-tracked” to satisfy fan demand for classic seafaring adventure.

Two New Far Cry Projects in Development

The Far Cry series has been relatively quiet since the launch of Far Cry 6 in 2021, but that is about to change. Guillemot officially confirmed that two distinct Far Cry projects are currently in development.

While specific plot details remain under wraps, reports suggest that Ubisoft is pursuing a dual-track strategy for the survival-shooter franchise:

Far Cry 7 (Project Blackbird): Expected to be the next mainline entry, rumors suggest a radical departure from previous games, potentially featuring a non-linear story and a “time-pressure” mechanic that tasks players with rescuing their family within a specific in-game window. Standalone Multiplayer Project (Project Maverick): This is believed to be an extraction-style shooter set in the Far Cry universe, bringing the series’ signature “systemic chaos” to a competitive online environment.

Ubisoft’s Restructuring and the Role of Vantage Studios

The confirmation of these games is part of a broader story regarding Ubisoft’s recent “major reset.”

The company has moved away from experimental new IPs to focus on its “billion-dollar” franchises.

Central to this new strategy is the establishment of Vantage Studios, a new division led by Co-CEOs Christophe Derennes and Charlie Guillemot.

This “creative house” is designed to empower teams to focus entirely on their specific franchises, which the CEO believes will lead to higher quality and more consistent release windows.

“Our strong heritage helps us take a long-term view,” Guillemot stated, defending the company’s shift toward proven successes.

“This perspective guides our decisions and helps us build franchises, teams, and strategies that endure for decades.”

When Can We Expect the New Games?

While Ubisoft has not provided firm release dates, the sheer volume of projects in development suggests that 2026 and 2027 will be landmark years for the publisher.

With Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe and the Black Flag remake on the horizon, alongside the next evolution of Far Cry, Ubisoft is clearly betting the house on its most famous assassins and outcasts.