Steam Smashes Records in December with the Platform’s Biggest Month Ever!

Valve’s Steam storefront just crushed its all time monthly revenue record, raking in a staggering $1.6 billion in gross revenue during December 2025. Fueled by the Winter Sale frenzy and over 100 million players dropping cash on games, DLC, and cosmetics.
This marks a 22.7% surge from December 2024 and eclipses the pandemic peak of $1.4B in December 2020, proving PC gaming’s holiday boom is unstoppable.
Record Breaking Breakdown
|Metric
|December 2025 Stat
|Gross Revenue
|$1.6 Billion
|Players Contributing
|100+ Million
|YoY Growth
|+22.7% vs. Dec 2024
|Concurrent Peak
|41.8M (Jan 4, 2026)
Top Sellers: Copies Sold (Dec 21 – Jan 4)
Deep Winter Sale discounts turned hits into mega-sellers:
- ARC Raiders: 1.2M copies (250K on Boxing Day alone; $32M revenue)
- Detroit: Become Human: 993K ($4 price tag)
- PEAK: 779K (viral co-op climber)
- Icarus: 735K ($3 deal)
- Battlefield 6: 706K ($49 discounted)
- R.E.P.O.: 666K
- Slay the Spire: 590K ($2 low)