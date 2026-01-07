Steam Smashes Records in December with the Platform’s Biggest Month Ever!

Valve’s Steam storefront just crushed its all time monthly revenue record, raking in a staggering $1.6 billion in gross revenue during December 2025. Fueled by the Winter Sale frenzy and over 100 million players dropping cash on games, DLC, and cosmetics.

This marks a 22.7% surge from December 2024 and eclipses the pandemic peak of $1.4B in December 2020, proving PC gaming’s holiday boom is unstoppable.

Record Breaking Breakdown

Metric December 2025 Stat Gross Revenue $1.6 Billion Players Contributing 100+ Million YoY Growth +22.7% vs. Dec 2024 Concurrent Peak 41.8M (Jan 4, 2026)

Top Sellers: Copies Sold (Dec 21 – Jan 4)

Deep Winter Sale discounts turned hits into mega-sellers: