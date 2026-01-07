News > PC

Steam Smashes Records in December with the Platform’s Biggest Month Ever!

7 Jan 2026 13:59
Jamie Davis
Steam

PC

Share Icon

Valve’s Steam storefront just crushed its all time monthly revenue record, raking in a staggering $1.6 billion in gross revenue during December 2025. Fueled by the Winter Sale frenzy and over 100 million players dropping cash on games, DLC, and cosmetics.

This marks a 22.7% surge from December 2024 and eclipses the pandemic peak of $1.4B in December 2020, proving PC gaming’s holiday boom is unstoppable.

Record Breaking Breakdown

MetricDecember 2025 Stat
Gross Revenue$1.6 Billion
Players Contributing100+ Million
YoY Growth+22.7% vs. Dec 2024
Concurrent Peak41.8M (Jan 4, 2026)

Top Sellers: Copies Sold (Dec 21 – Jan 4)

Deep Winter Sale discounts turned hits into mega-sellers:

  • ARC Raiders: 1.2M copies (250K on Boxing Day alone; $32M revenue)
  • Detroit: Become Human: 993K ($4 price tag)
  • PEAK: 779K (viral co-op climber)
  • Icarus: 735K ($3 deal)
  • Battlefield 6: 706K ($49 discounted)
  • R.E.P.O.: 666K
  • Slay the Spire: 590K ($2 low)
Jamie Davis

My gaming journey ignited at age nine with my first console, a gift from my parents. The Xbox 360 era cemented games as my passion, fueled by epics like Halo 3, Call of Duty: World at War, and FIFA. A lifelong follower of streaming since its pre Twitch Amazon roots, I dove into writing in 2021,now my full time career. I spotlight influencers across YouTube, Twitch, and Kick, while tackling broader entertainment and tech stories.