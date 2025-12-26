Battlefield 6 Outpaces Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 in Steam Player Counts at Launch

The launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 on November 14, 2025, has sparked comparisons with Battlefield 6, released a month earlier on October 10, 2025. On Steam, Battlefield 6 significantly outperformed Black Ops 7 in peak player counts, highlighting a shifting dynamic in the FPS rivalry.

Steam Player Count Breakdown

According to SteamDB, Black Ops 7 recorded a 24 hour peak of 89,595 players on launch day, a modest figure compared to Battlefield 6’s 24 hour peak of 271,307 players from November 14-15, 2025.

At its all time high on launch day, Battlefield 6 reached 747,440 concurrent players, dwarfing Black Ops 7’s numbers by roughly three times. Notably, Black Ops 7’s launch coincided with a major Call of Duty: Warzone update, yet its Steam performance remained lackluster, earning a Mixed rating with 58% positive reviews due to issues like an always online campaign and no pause function.

Competitive Landscape

The gap widened with competition from ARC Raiders, a new extraction shooter by Embark Studios, which posted a 24-hour peak of 462,488 players on November 9, 2025. On launch day, ARC Raiders sustained 390,201 concurrent players, surpassing the combined Steam totals of Black Ops 7 and Battlefield 6 (360,902). This suggests Black Ops 7 struggled to capture attention amid a crowded FPS market.

Platform Considerations

Steam data doesn’t tell the full story. Black Ops 7 benefits from availability on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and a broader release across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, unlike Battlefield 6, which is limited to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Console player counts, while unavailable, likely bolster Black Ops 7’s overall numbers, given Call of Duty’s historical console dominance. However, Battlefield 6’s commercial success is undeniable, with 7 million units sold in days and an estimated $100 million in Steam revenue alone.

Launch Challenges

Black Ops 7 faced criticism for its campaign, which sparked review bombing on Steam, and technical issues that frustrated players.

Battlefield 6, while praised for its return to class-based warfare and destruction mechanics, has seen its player count drop 65% from its peak to around 257,862 by mid November, partly due to competition from ARC Raiders and Black Ops 7. EA’s upcoming Battlefield RedSec, a free-to-play battle royale, could help sustain engagement.

Outlook

While Battlefield 6 holds a clear edge on Steam, Call of Duty’s multi-platform reach and Warzone ecosystem may maintain its overall lead. The introduction of RedSec and Black Ops 7’s Game Pass availability will shape their long-term trajectories in this fiercely competitive year for FPS titles.