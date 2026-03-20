Sony Pictures has officially declared the first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the biggest trailer debut in history after smashing the 24-hour viewership record previously held by Grand Theft Auto 6.

According to data from tracking firm WaveMetrix, the long-awaited return of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker pulled in a staggering 718.6 million views in just one day.

To put that into perspective, this figure doesn’t just edge out the competition — it completely eclipses the benchmark set by the gaming industry’s most anticipated title.

It’s a massive win for Sony, signalling that audience appetite for the friendly neighbourhood web-slinger hasn’t waned during his five-year absence from the big screen.

GTA 6’s Trailer Record: The Benchmark Spider-Man Just Shattered

Before Spidey swung back into action, the crown for the most-watched trailer debut belonged firmly to Rockstar Games.

The studio set the internet ablaze last year with the second trailer for GTA 6, which generated 455 million views in its first 24 hours.

That video was a cultural event in itself, dominating social media feeds and spawning months of GTA 6 trailer release date theories and frame-by-frame analyses.

For a film trailer to beat a gaming record of that magnitude by nearly 250 million views is unprecedented.

It speaks to the unique position Spider-Man holds in pop culture, bridging the gap between comic book die-hards, general moviegoers, and the gaming community that has rallied around Insomniac’s PlayStation adaptations.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer: Breaking Down the 718 Million View Record

The numbers for Brand New Day are nothing short of astronomical. The trailer didn’t just crawl past the finish line; it sprinted.

According to reports noted by IGN, the video attracted 373 million views globally in just its first eight hours — a pace that nearly doubled previous record-holders.

A significant portion of this success came from a strategic launch window. Approximately 100 million of those views were driven by Super Bowl viewership, giving the trailer a massive built-in audience right out of the gate. For comparison, the previous film industry record-holder, Deadpool & Wolverine, reached 365 million views following its 2024 Super Bowl premiere.

This achievement is even more impressive when stacked against other Sony milestones. We recently saw PlayStation State of Play viewership records shattered in February 2026, proving that engagement with the Sony ecosystem is at an all-time high across both interactive and passive entertainment.

Why a Spider-Man Film Beating GTA6 Record Is a Big Deal

This crossover moment matters because it highlights just how effectively Sony is leveraging its biggest IP across different mediums. While Microsoft and Nintendo dominate their respective niches, Sony is the only player consistently smashing records in both the console and cinema markets simultaneously.

The Brand New Day trailer didn’t just sell a movie; it sold the return of a character who feels like a mascot for the entire brand. With the Horizon Zero Dawn movie also in the pipeline, Sony is clearly doubling down on this strategy of turning PlayStation icons into box office juggernauts.

The film picks up four years after the mind-wipe ending of No Way Home, describing the narrative as a “rebirth” rather than a standard sequel. While GTA 6 remains the undisputed king of gaming hype, Spider-Man has proven that linear storytelling still packs a massive punch when the stakes are high enough.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Release Date and What We Know So Far

Now that the records have been broken, all eyes are on the theatrical launch. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to hit cinemas on July 31, 2026. The release date gives fans roughly four months to dissect every frame of the record-breaking footage.

The trailer confirmed several massive casting additions, including Jon Bernthal making his MCU debut as The Punisher and the return of Michael Mando as Scorpion.

With anticipation now at a fever pitch, the question isn’t whether the film will be a hit, but whether its box office performance can match the historic ferocity of its trailer debut.