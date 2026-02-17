The numbers are in, and it’s official: the PlayStation State of Play February 2026 has become a historic milestone for Sony Interactive Entertainment. Shattering previous engagement benchmarks, the broadcast has officially clocked over 3.2 million total views, making it the most-watched episode in the history of the “State of Play” brand.

According to data from Streams Charts and Push Square, the event peaked at 2.2 million concurrent viewers across all platforms. This represents a staggering 46% increase in engagement compared to the most recent Nintendo Direct, signaling that Sony’s strategy of high-impact, nostalgia-heavy announcements is paying off with the global gaming community.

God of War Trilogy Remake and Sons of Sparta Shadow Drop

The primary engine behind these record-breaking figures was the double-header announcement from Santa Monica Studio. Closing out the show, Sony confirmed the long-rumored God of War Trilogy Remake. This collection will bring Kratos’ original Greek saga to the PlayStation 5 with completely rebuilt current-gen visuals, modernizing the classic hack-and-slash gameplay for a new audience.

In a “one more thing” moment that set social media ablaze, Sony also shadow-dropped God of War: Sons of Sparta. This 2.5D side-scrolling action platformer, developed in collaboration with Mega Cat Studios, serves as a prequel to the series and is available to play on PS5 right now.

Metal Gear Solid 4 Finally Escapes “PS3 Jail”

Another major factor in the stream’s success was the reveal of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2. For over a decade, fans have lamented the fact that Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots was trapped on the PlayStation 3. Sony and Konami finally answered those prayers, confirming that MGS4 will be headlining the new collection alongside Peace Walker and Ghost Babel, with a release date set for August 27, 2026.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Highlights from the February 2026 State of Play

Beyond the heavy hitters, the 60-minute presentation was packed with updates that kept audience retention high throughout the broadcast:

Kena: Scars of Kosmora: Ember Lab opened the show with a stunning sequel to their 2021 hit, promising a larger world and deeper combat.

Ember Lab opened the show with a stunning sequel to their 2021 hit, promising a larger world and deeper combat. Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse: A new 2D title developed by the teams behind Dead Cells (Motion Twin and Evil Empire), bringing the legendary vampire-hunting franchise back to its roots.

A new 2D title developed by the teams behind Dead Cells (Motion Twin and Evil Empire), bringing the legendary vampire-hunting franchise back to its roots. John Wick: Saber Interactive revealed an untitled John Wick game featuring the likeness and voice of Keanu Reeves, developed in collaboration with film director Chad Stahelski.

Saber Interactive revealed an untitled John Wick game featuring the likeness and voice of Keanu Reeves, developed in collaboration with film director Chad Stahelski. Silent Hill: Townfall: A first-person perspective gameplay reveal for the mysterious Annapurna-produced horror title.

The Future of PlayStation 5 in 2026

While the show was a resounding success, some notable absences were felt. There was no new footage of Marvel’s Wolverine, despite its projected release window later this year, and the rumored PS5 port of Starfield remained unconfirmed.

However, with over 3 million hours watched – a first for the State of Play series – it is clear that the PlayStation ecosystem is entering 2026 with unprecedented momentum. By blending massive first-party remakes with high-profile third-party partnerships, Sony has successfully transformed the State of Play from a simple update video into a “must-watch” industry event.