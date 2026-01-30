A live-action Horizon Zero Dawn movie is on the way, with Sony and Columbia Pictures combining to bring the hit video game to life on the silver screen.

With the recent TV show scrapped, a film adaptation is in active development and is scheduled for a 2027 release. From the plot to the potential cast, here’s what we know so far about the eagerly anticipated Horizon Zero Dawn movie.

Living Up to the Game’s Legacy

The Horizon Zero Dawn video game has been a monumental success for Sony, selling over 20 million copies across PlayStation and PC. The 2017 action role-playing game was initially released on the PS4 before a remastered version hit the PS5 in October 2024.

The game was a triumph for Sony, leading to a sequel (Horizon Forbidden West) in 2022. Also, Horizon Call of the Mountain was a launch title for the PlayStation VR 2, receiving praise for its stunning visuals and VR gameplay elements.

Alongside the likes of Resident Evil 4 and Detroit: Become Human, Horizon Zero Dawn is one of those games that desperately needs a movie adaptation. Other big hits, like Ghost of Tsushima, Days Gone, and Death Stranding, have films in the works.

Horizon Zero Dawn is highly rated thanks to its compelling story, loveable characters, and immersive world. Bringing the same care and attention to the big screen is a must, and Sony wants to stay faithful to the beloved video game.

The film is expected to follow the story of the original Horizon title, focusing on Aloy, the game’s main protagonist. Aloy’s journey is certainly fascinating, as she uncovers her past and battles the present.

The post-apocalyptic world is overrun by animal-like machines, with enemies hidden around every corner. The machines are getting stronger, but Aloy must use her strengths to defeat the robots and give humanity a fighting chance.

Experiencing Horizon Zero Dawn on the cinema screen will be a dream come true for many fans of the series. With Sony directly behind the project, the Horizon Zero Dawn movie promises to be a triumph.

Scrapped TV Series

A live-action Horizon Zero Dawn TV series was announced in 2022. PlayStation Productions and Sony Pictures Television were behind the project, with Netflix set to take the show.

Steve Blackman was developing the series, and writing was reportedly underway at the start of 2024. However, the TV series was officially cancelled just a few months later. According to reports, allegations of a toxic workplace were put forward, leading to the show’s scrapping.

Netflix reportedly terminated the development deal with Blackman, though the streaming service could return to the project in the future, especially if the Horizon Zero Dawn movie turns out to be a success.

What We Know So Far

Although the plot is expected to stay true to the game, we don’t know too much more about the film right now. Still, the script is written, and filming is expected to start in 2026.

The cast is still under wraps, while the director has yet to be finalised. Nonetheless, the project is moving forward, with a 2027 release pencilled in.