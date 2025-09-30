Skyrim Grandma Shirley Curry Announces Retirement From YouTube

One of gaming’s most beloved icons is stepping away from the screen, with Shirley Curry – aka the “Skyrim Grandma” – retiring from YouTube for good. The dame got famous by being one of the elderly people enjoying the Bethesda title, with her humor and wit second to none.



At nearly 90 years old, however, Curry said in a heartfelt video, that she’s simply too tired – and is not having fun anymore. She’s been a fixture in the Elder Scrolls community, being a beacon of positivity – but if you’re simply not having fun anymore at a certain age, a retirement sounds like a good plan to us.

Who is Skyrim Grandma?

Shirley Curry began uploading Skyrim videos in the ancient year of 2015, some four years after the game’s release. She quickly captured hearts with her grandmotherly charm and frankly, because she was a grandma that was into gaming.



Over the years, her channel grew substantially, with nearly a million subscribers and became a symbol of how gaming connects us all and, yes, transcends age. Fans tuned in not just for the gameplay itself – there’s other channels for that. She is kind, wholesome and authentic, making it the perfect channel to cozy up in front of your gaming desk with a hot cup of cocoa, if you ask us.

Why Did Shirley Curry Become a Gaming Icon In The First Place?

Unlike the high-energy streamers dominating Twitch and YouTube, Curry’s content was slower, cozier, and more personal. She even read the numerous in-game books aloud, wandered the world at her own pace, and reminded viewers that fun comes in many forms. Her impact was so strong that Bethesda will immortalize her as an NPC in The Elder Scrolls VI, which, according to recent leaks, could launch in 2027.

In that sense, Curry’s announcement didn’t come as a surprise, but it was bittersweet nonetheless. Fans are undoubtedly sad to see her leave the YouTube space, and some have flooded her comments with immense gratitude for the joy she’s evidently spread over the years. Even in retirement though, her legacy in the gaming world is secure – we’ll see you in Sovngarde, Shirley, you can count on that!