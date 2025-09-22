Silent Hill f is on every horror fan’s lips at this time, and for all the right reasons. However, while early reviews praise the atmosphere, narrative choices and the well-deserved return to psychological horror vs. heart-pumping action, one element is sparking debate; the combat system.



Silent Hill has never been known for its great combat, and while some modernization is to be expected, players and critics argue that the fighting in Silent Hill f just doesn’t feelright.

It’s too smooth, too enjoyable, and perhaps worst of all – too frequent. Early Silent Hill f reviews reveal a telling verdict; game that lives on vulnerability and psychological dread, can’t have flashy combat.

When Being Too Powerful Gets in the Way of Fear

The classic Silent Hill games might have had clunky and limited combat due to its time of release, but we can’t help but think that some of that was by design.

It forces the player to fear the tension and unease, rather than thriving off of a power fantasy.

Silent Hill f is reported to have responsive and fluent combat that is the exact opposite of recent horror titles such as The Callisto Protocol. The polish we come to expect from a AAA-title, but this time, it might be a good idea, to stick to your guns – in this case, clumsy bats and pipes, that is.

Is a Balancing Act in Order for Konami?

The real question is whether Konami can strike the right balance before launch, or if it’s simply too late to remedy the criticisms by players and critics alike.

Modern players often expect smoother gameplay and more action, but longtime fans of Silent Hill want atmosphere first, mechanics second – that has always been the way. If combat overshadows the psychological horror, it risks alienating the very audience that’s been waiting years for a proper revival, but if the atmosphere takes precedence over the gameplay, the game might not attract a new audience.

The challenge for Silent Hill f will be threading that needle – keeping combat present enough to feel modern while ensuring it doesn’t dilute the fear. Done right, it could reintroduce the franchise to a new generation. Done poorly, it risks becoming another example of survival horror losing its identity to action.