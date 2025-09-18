News > News > Xbox

First Review For Silent Hill f Spotted Before Embargo Lifts

18 Sep 2025
Peter Morgan
Silent Hill f

PlayStation

After the success of Silent Hill 2: Remake, fans of the series are cautiously optimistic that the series might live again, after it died a quiet death following a string of middling titles, the last of which, Downpour, released in 2012.

However, the fact that this was simply a remake of a pre-existing classic, instead of something original didn’t do much to assure audiences that the series was back on track. However, with a glowing first Silent Hill f review seeping through the cracks before the embargo lifts on September 22, fans are starting to get an idea of what to expect.

Silent Hill f Review

The review comes from Japanese outlet Famitsu, where four scores out of ten are combined and displayed to give a total score out of forty.

In this case, Silent Hill f received four 9/10 scores, culminating in a total of 36/40. The positives outline the visuals, the combat, the story, the multiple endings and the horror, while the negatives say that some navigation issues and requirement to upgrade the player character can detract from the experience of the game.

How Silent Hill f Differs From Other Installments


Perhaps the biggest way in which this game is different from its predecessors is the lack of the titular town. The town of Silent Hill is located in America, but Silent Hill f is a 60s horror fable taking place in the fictional Japanese town of Ebisugaoka.

In addition to this, the game is an action-focused survival horror game, in a way that some have compared to a Souls-like; a comparison that the developers of the game have been adamantly against.

While this might seem like a radical departure, it is still expected to result in an oppressive atmosphere under which a horror game can thrive.

Another Review?

However, just before the Famitsu review was picked up, a Reddit post by someone who was claiming to be writing the review of the game for the website DualShockers drew yet more comparisons to the Souls-like genre, but left an overall glowing review, scoring the game 9.5/10.

This writer spoke about the NG+ feature, saying that they were still enjoying the game playing it again this way, describing the game as being 12-13 hours in length overall.

