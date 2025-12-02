Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy will be the next game in the Plague Tale franchise. The action-adventure title is coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, with a 2026 release date pencilled in.

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy will be the third main game, following on from Innocence and Requiem. Resonance is expected to be vastly different in terms of the story and location, set 15 years before Requiem’s events. With a new protagonist and several gameplay enhancements, could Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy take the series forward?

Everything We Know About Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy

For the first time in the franchise’s history, Amicia de Rune will not be the main protagonist. Amicia is a central figure in the first two A Plague Tale games, with her younger brother, Hugo, also featuring prominently.

Seeing the two siblings fight for survival with a bond of love was part of A Plague Tale’s charm, so leaving the pair out of Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy is somewhat of a brave decision by Asobo Studio. However, for the series to move forward, a new direction was needed.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Sophia will take centre stage in the upcoming Resonance title. She was a popular figure in Requiem, aiding Amicia and Hugo in their quests. A pirate smuggler, Sophia used her ship to transport the duo, providing combat and stealth support to boot.

With the game set 15 years before Requiem, players will dive into Sophia’s story. You will head to Minotaur’s Island, solving puzzles, uncovering secrets, and facing many foes along the way. Players can experience A Plague Tale’s backstory for the first time.

New Setting and Gameplay Mechanics

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy will be an original story set on Minotaur’s Island. With the island being mythical and cursed, traversal will not be straightforward. Sophia will come across various enemies and navigate dangerous mazes and puzzles throughout her journey.

Alongside fierce human enemies, you will go up against a creature linked to the island’s curse. The new location is both beautiful and terrifying, dipping between the Middle Ages and Minoan times.

Players will use a Minoan sphere to help Sophia through her travels. The sphere will help solve various puzzles and guide you along the mystical island. The Minoan sphere will play a big part in the game, as players can use it to manipulate light and unravel deadly trials.

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy will introduce dual-timeline gameplay between the Middle Ages and Minoan times. Players can switch to both eras, with events from the past impacting the present.

The previous games in the series focused on stealth, but the introduction of Sophia as the main protagonist will open new gameplay features. The third title will be action-orientated, with a new parry mechanic and enhanced combat giving the series a fresh feel.

Stealth remains an important element, with Sophia putting her fighting skills to one side to outsmart her enemies by using tricks and agility. New supernatural threats will also keep the pirate smuggler on her toes.

Can Resonance Push the Series Forward?

The two previous games in the A Plague Tale franchise received high praise. They had their critics, but both Innocence and Requiem were a success for Asobo Studio and Focus Entertainment. A Plague Tale: Requiem was particularly well reviewed, praised for its stunning set pieces and gripping story.

A Plague Tale has built up a cult following since the original game was released in 2019. Fans adore the compelling story of love between siblings Amicia and Hugo and how their bond helps you navigate their dark and treacherous world.

Living up to the franchise is one thing, but can Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy take the series into a successful new direction? Fans of the original games will appreciate the stealth gameplay, while the new combat elements will give the franchise a revamp.

As much as we admire Amicia and Hugo, a new perspective from another beloved story character could turn out to be a great move. Sophia was a popular NPC, becoming a crucial ally for the siblings, and seeing the “Sea Scorpion’s” unique story set 15 years before Requiem’s events will be fascinating.

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy will offer players a different type of challenge while sticking to the series’ roots. Asobo has already created two excellent A Plague Tale games, and the signs are positive that the third main entry will be another success.