At August’s Gamescom event, the hype for Resident Evil Requiem was evident as it scooped the most awards, winning four overall – best visuals, best audio, most epic and best Sony PlayStation game.

The upcoming ninth mainline title of the Resident Evil series recently received a lot of coverage at the event, giving audiences a greater insight into its lead character, multiple camera perspectives and unsettling new pursuer.

The presence of this game was also a large part of why developer Capcom received the Jury award for best lineup, alongside its showcasing of Pragmata and Onimusha: Way of the Sword.

Resident Evil’s Gamescom Appearance

The game itself was revealed during 2025’s Summer Games Fest, where loose details about the setting, protagonist and gameplay emerged, but it wasn’t until Gamescom that audiences got a better look at what to expect from the game.

The ability to shift between first and third person seems to bring together the more intimate horror of Resident Evil: Biohazard and Village with the action-focused survival atmosphere of the recent remakes.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

There was a certain amount of uncertainty about how well this level of customisation would translate to an equal horror experience, especially if the game was designed to be played in one way or the other. However, hands-on impressions frequently highlighted the successes of this system, altering the type of horror based on the perspective.

Capcom’s Gamescom Showing

The other two award-winning games that Capcom showcased this year were Pragmata – a new IP which takes the form of a shooter with puzzle elements – and Onimusha: Way of the Sword.

The latter is a continuation of the long-running series which looks to establish itself as a modernisation of that while firmly not being a Souls-like, according to developers.

Gamescom Award Winners

Still Resident Evil Requiem’s success shouldn’t take away from the other winners, a list which includes both released and anticipated games. Donkey Kong: Bananza, which ranks top of the UK best selling games charts, won best gameplay.

Meanwhile, Hela took home both most entertaining and most wholesome, and Tiny Bookshop was awarded the best game for impact. Best Microsoft Xbox game went to Grounded 2, best PC game to Anno 117: Pax Romana, Mario Kart World won best Nintendo Switch 2 game with Love and Deepspace rounding out the list for best mobile game.

Of course, it wouldn’t have been complete without some sort of recognition for Hollow Knight: Silksong, which won the community award for best trailer.