Konami Asks Fans About More Metal Gear Remakes

22 Sep 2025 9:34
Callum Hamilton
Konami may be looking to release more remakes for Metal Gear titles, if a recent fan survey is any indication.

The Metal Gear Solid Production Hotline livestream at the Tokyo Game Show 2025 will show off the upcoming foxhunt multiplayer mode for the recently-released Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, a remake of MGS3.

Following the broadcast, viewers will be asked a series of questions, including which Metal Gear game fans would most like to see get a remake.

Konami Lists Potential Upcoming Metal Gear Remakes

The list of games on offer mooted for a remake are:

  • Metal Gear
  • Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake
  • Metal Gear Solid
  • Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty
  • Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots
  • Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker
  • Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes
  • Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain

There are some absentees from the list, most notably Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, as well as the critically-panned Metal Gear Survive, the first game made after Hideo Kojima’s departure from Konami.

Early Metal Gear Game Remakes Considered

Also interestingly, it’s not just the 3D era games that are up for consideration, but also the 2D original Metal Gear and its sequel from 1987 and 1990 respectively. At the other end of the spectrum, Ground Zeroes and Phantom Pain are also up for consideration despite being the most recently released titles.

With Metal Gear Delta: Snake Eater receiving rave reviews, it seems a likely step for Konami to take, although with fans being deeply divided over which game in the series is their personal favourite, it seems unlikely there’ll be a clear winner.

Callum Hamilton

Callum has been writing about videogames, sports and iGaming for over 15 years in three different countries, bringing a wealth of experience and know-how. He’s up to speed on all things gaming, from brand new AAA releases to forgotten indie gems.

