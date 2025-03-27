Whether you were glued to the original, or you’re simply fascinated by the whirlwind of creativity that resides inside the mind of Hideo Kojima, it’s likely Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is on your radar, as one of the year’s most hotly anticipated games.

As mysterious as it is compelling, we’ve been scrambling for every skerrick of information we can find about the upcoming game – from cast announcements to pre-order dates, and more. Read on for everything we know about Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

At long last, we finally have insight into the release date for one of 2025’s most anticipated games. The news was revealed during a special panel at SXSW Austin, wherein Hideo Kojima, Norman Reedus, Troy Baker and musician Woodkid discussed the upcoming game.

The panel also unveiled a ten minute pre-order trailer, which gave hopeful players their biggest glimpse into the world we’re going to be entering come June, and confirmed that pre-orders will open on March 17, 2025. Anyone who purchases the Digital Deluxe or Collector’s Edition of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will get early access to the game for the two days prior to full release.

30th September, 2024: Death Stranding 2 will include a musical number and modelling shoots

During a Special State Presentation at TGS 2024, Hideo Kojima revealed a host of unexpected features that are set to make an appearance in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. Most notably, there is set to be a “story-relevant” photo mode that sees you taking photos of the characters in a photo shoot context.

In addition to the focus on photography, Kojima also revealed that there will be a musical number within the game, described as an “in-game event video.” While we’re not too sure how this will fit into the wider narrative yet, it’s interesting to see another big game take the musical path (especially after the success of the musical sequence in Alan Wake 2).

After an extended wait, we finally have an official release date for Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. The game is set to release on 25 June, 2025, exclusively on PlayStation at launch.

Image: Kojima Productions

When will Death Stranding 2: On the Beach pre-orders begin?

Pre-orders have officially begun, with the metaphorical doors having opened on 17 March 2025. As an added bonus, anyone who purchases the Digital Deluxe or Collector’s Edition of the game will get early access for the two days prior to full release.

Australian fans may also note that one of the packages includes a little depiction of Australia’s own quokka. Does this indicate the game is partially set in Australia? Probably not, but it’s a fascinating and cryptic addition.

What platforms will Death Stranding 2: On the Beach be on?

As a collaboration between Kojima Productions and Sony, the game is set to be a PlayStation 5 exclusive on release. That being said, it likely won’t take too long to come to PC, given the original game was only exclusive for about a year before branching out.

Additionally, given the original game made it over to Xbox consoles five years after the initial launch, it’s reasonable to speculate that a similar window may be on the cards for the upcoming game – perhaps even sooner.

Who is in the cast of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach?

If you thought the first game had a star-studded cast, you’ll quake when you see the confirmed list for the sequel. There are some returning favourites, of course – Norman Reedus, Léa Seydoux and Troy Baker are all back on deck. But a quick glance at the wider cast list reveals some truly unexpected names.

Perhaps most notably, Mad Max director George Miller will lend his likeness to the role of Tarman, while Elle Fanning (now fresh off the publicity trail for A Complete Unknown) is set to star as a character named Tomorrow, who features reasonably heavily in the trailer.

Check out the full cast list below, as listed on IMDB:

Norman Reedus

Léa Seydoux

Elle Fanning

Troy Baker

Jonathan Roumie

Ma Dong-seok

Debra Wilson

George Miller

Luca Marinelli

Shioli Kutsuna

Alastair Duncan

Alissa Jung

Darren Jacobs

Kevin Ko

Marty Rhone

Check out the pre-order trailer

Revealed during a special panel at SXSW Austin, this ten minute trailer holds a lot of insight, theories and unexpected moments. Just think – with the trailer being ten minutes long, you’ll have plenty of opportunity to analyse it for secrets between now and the release date in June.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>