The Nintendo Switch 2 has been the most anticipated hardware release in years, but new reports suggest that the “honeymoon phase” of the console’s launch could be met with significant economic headwinds.

Despite a successful debut, analysts are now warning that Nintendo Switch 2 price hikes and hardware shortages may be on the horizon as we move further into 2026.

While Nintendo has traditionally tried to keep its hardware affordable for families, global market pressures are making it increasingly difficult to maintain a steady price point.

Why the Nintendo Switch 2 Could Get More Expensive

According to recent reports from Bloomberg and supply chain insiders, the primary culprit behind a potential price increase is the global surge in demand for high-performance RAM.

As tech giants pour billions into AI data centers, the components required to build modern gaming consoles are becoming more expensive and harder to source.

The Nintendo Switch 2, which utilizes significantly more advanced memory than its predecessor to handle 4K upscaling and modern textures, is particularly vulnerable to these market shifts.

While Nintendo reportedly “absorbed” the initial high manufacturing costs during the 2025 launch window, insiders suggest the company may soon pass these costs onto the consumer to protect its profit margins.

Global RAM Shortage and Switch 2 Production Issues

It isn’t just about the price; it’s about availability. The same AI-driven demand for memory components is creating a bottleneck in the Nintendo Switch 2 supply chain.

We have already seen the impact of component shortages during the original Switch’s lifecycle and the PS5 launch era, and history appears to be repeating itself.

If Nintendo cannot secure a stable supply of semiconductors and RAM modules, we could see a return to the days of “out of stock” notices and inflated reseller prices.

For those who haven’t yet secured a console, the window to buy at the current MSRP may be closing faster than expected.

How Nintendo is Managing Switch 2 Manufacturing Costs

Unlike the “loss leader” strategy often employed by Sony and Microsoft – where consoles are sold at a loss to build an install base – Nintendo prefers to make a profit on every unit sold.

To combat rising costs, there are rumors that Nintendo is looking into alternative component suppliers.

However, switching manufacturers mid-generation can lead to minor hardware revisions, often referred to by fans as “silent updates.”

Whether these changes will affect the console’s performance or simply change the internal layout remains a topic of heavy speculation among tech enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, Sony are reportedly considering delaying the release of the PS6 until 2028 amid a potential global chip crisis.

Is Now the Best Time to Buy a Nintendo Switch 2?

For gamers sitting on the fence, the message from market analysts is clear: if you find a Nintendo Switch 2 at retail price, buy it now.

With the Pokémon Day 30th Anniversary approaching and major titles like Resident Evil Requiem and Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Switch 2 Edition on the way, demand is only going to increase.

If the predicted price hikes take effect in late 2026, the Nintendo Switch 2 could become one of the most expensive handhelds in the company’s history.

For now, we wait for an official statement from Nintendo, but the writing on the wall suggests a turbulent year ahead for console hardware.