ByteDance is reportedly skipping the Pico 5 to focus on a new high-end Pico VR headset, which is set to go head-to-head with the Apple Vision Pro, Samsung Galaxy XR, and other expensive VR devices.

The Pico has struggled to compete with Meta’s dominance, with ByteDance now turning its focus to the premier VR market. The rumoured specs look incredible on paper, but will the next Pico VR headset give Apple and Samsung a run for their money?

Can the Next Pico VR Headset Compete with the Big Boys?

Specs to Take on Apple & Samsung’s High-End VR Devices

A couple of years ago, inside reports suggested that ByteDance is giving up on a potential Pico 4 replacement, opting for a high-end Pico VR headset instead. While work is being done behind the scenes, the Pico 4 Ultra has been released, offering a substantial upgrade over the original. The Pico 4 Ultra Enterprise is even more flagship, built for business and professional use.

ByteDance is not the only one branching away from traditional gaming VR headsets. The rumoured “Puffin” headset is taking priority at Meta, with the device focusing on productivity over gaming. While the Puffin may be Meta’s next high-end headset, the company is not giving up on its popular Quest lineup, with the Quest 4 reportedly coming down the line.

In terms of specs on the next Pico VR headset, ByteDance’s new hardware could compete with the expensive Vision Pro from Apple and the recently released Samsung Galaxy XR. The Pico device, nicknamed the “Swan”, will be a mixed reality glasses-like headset with an external puck design.

Like other high-end headsets, keeping the weight as low as possible seems to be the priority. Instead of strapping the battery to the headset, which was the norm with major consumer headsets, the external puck allows for better weight distribution. The puck can simply be popped in your pocket or tucked away to stay unnoticed.

The next Pico VR headset is expected to weigh significantly less than the Pico 4 and other competitors. The external processing unit will do most of the heavy lifting, allowing the headset to feel featherlight on your head.

A Focus on Mixed Reality

Apart from the Valve Steam Frame, which is expected to directly compete with the Meta Quest 3, most newly released or upcoming VR headsets offer mixed reality (MR) support. The Pico 4 Ultra stepped it up in terms of mixed reality features, and the Swan is expected to take it even further.

The next Pico VR headset will have a real focus on mixed reality experiences. The device will use high-fidelity passthrough cameras, with special optics designed to blend the digital and real worlds together. When done right, mixed reality and augmented reality offer an exceptional and unique experience.

The headset will use custom chips designed specifically with MR in mind. ByteDance is allegedly working on low-latency chips that will give off a natural feeling when users are experiencing mixed reality.

The internal screens are set to be crystal-clear 4K micro-OLED displays, which will be stunning in virtual reality. Many cheaper headsets opt for LCD panels, which are fine but far inferior to OLED. For example, the Pancake lenses on the Quest 3 look superb, but the vivid colours and pure blacks are unmatched on the PlayStation VR 2’s OLED panels.

With around 4,000 PPI and an enhanced low-latency chip, the next Pico VR headset’s screen and processor will be tough to topple. Of course, Apple and Samsung are powerhouse names in the tech industry, but ByteDance is looking to take on the big boys in the VR/MR headset market.

Will the New Pico VR Headset Be Sold in the United States?

With the Pico 4 and Pico 4 Ultra not available in the United States, it remains to be seen whether the issues can be resolved by the time ByteDance’s new headset hits the market. Availability in North America could make or break the device’s success.

ByteDance owns TikTok, which has been in dispute with the US Supreme Court since mid-2024. The country continues to restrict the Chinese technology company, so the Pico remains unavailable in the States. However, that hasn’t stopped some enthusiasts from importing the headset from Europe and using a VPN to download the required software.

We also know nothing on pricing or the release date. The price point is likely to be lower than the Vision Pro’s but maybe around the same as the Galaxy XR. Apple’s headset is usually around $3500, while Samsung’s device is significantly cheaper at $1800.

One thing’s for sure, the next Pico headset’s price will be much higher than the Pico 4 Ultra, which costs around $650. Still, the Swan will be vastly superior to anything that the company has released before in the headset market. As for the expected release date, we could be looking at late 2026 or early 2027.