Although nothing has been officially announced, the Meta Quest 4 is rumoured to be in the works. However, recent reports suggest that Meta’s next Quest could be delayed until 2027, with the lightweight “Puffin” expected to come next year.

When it does eventually arrive, the Meta Quest 4 will no doubt better the popular Meta Quest 3 in every way, with enhanced graphical performance and AI features. Here’s what we want from the next headset in the Quest lineup and what to expect from the rumoured Meta Puffin.

The Meta Quest 4 Could Be Worth the Wait

How Advanced Will the Quest 4 Be?

Meta has been tight-lipped on the potential successor to the incredibly popular Quest 3, but that hasn’t stopped the internet from speculating. However, recent reports suggest that Meta Quest 4’s development could be taking a step back to allow other projects to take priority.

The Quest 3 is packed full of features, including mixed reality capabilities, incredible Pancake lenses, and a solid chipset. The Quest 4 is expected to take it up several notches by potentially including OLED screens, eye-tracking, and advanced processing.

Even though the Quest 3 displays are among the best in the business, opting for LCD over OLED was a disappointing decision for many VR gamers. Of course, the already steep price would have been even steeper, but experiencing OLED on those Pancake lenses would have been something very special.

Could we see OLED screens in the new Meta Quest 4? Rumours suggest that even the standard Quest 4 will be fitted with OLED displays, as well as a more high-end “Pro” model. Meta has not used OLED since the Quest 1, which was released way back in 2019.

The PSVR 2 has OLED Fresnel lenses, but possible Pancake OLED screens on the Quest 4 could blow PlayStation’s out of the water. Nothing beats OLED when it comes to pure blacks, stunning contrast, and exceptional colours, and the Pancake lenses will enhance the screens even further.

We are also anticipating advanced processing and enhanced AI features on the next Quest. The better processor will allow for crisper graphics and smoother gameplay. Meta has shifted focus towards AI, so expect a plethora of AI features on the Meta Quest 4.

What is Meta’s Puffin?

One of the main reasons for the Meta Quest 4’s potential delay is the rumoured Meta Puffin, which is likely to be a lightweight mixed reality device. The Puffin could resemble a pair of glasses instead of the usual VR headset design.

To keep the glasses as lightweight as possible, Meta could use an external puck, just like the Apple Vision Pro. The puck will be pocket-sized, potentially storing the battery and processor.

Like previous Quest models, the glasses will use external cameras for easy tracking while allowing for mixed reality games and experiences. Again, like the Vision Pro, the Puffin could do away with controllers and focus solely on hand tracking.

With the Vision Pro and the Samsung Galaxy XR, we are starting to see a focus on productivity and media in VR. Meta might want the Puffin to be more like a virtual reality PC rather than a gaming headset.

With the Quest being such a crucial device for Meta, the Puffin is likely to sit alongside the Quest as opposed to replacing it. It will be fascinating to see how Meta prices the Puffin, especially as the Vision Pro is a whopping $3,499.

Why the Quest 3 and Quest 3S Remain Excellent Options

We may not see a Meta Quest 4 until 2027, and many VR enthusiasts will be disappointed if Meta does indeed prioritise the Puffin. Nevertheless, the Quest 3 and 3S are outstanding headsets and offer plenty, even though the upcoming Valve Steam Frame could be a direct rival to both.

First and foremost, the Quest 3 is fully focused on gaming. Of course, you can use both headsets for productivity and media, but gaming is where they excel. The Quest has a phenomenal library of games, glittered with the very best VR titles of all time. There are also several sensational exclusives to enjoy on the Quest 3 and 3S.

One of the biggest factors to consider is the price. Okay, the Quest 3 was considerably more expensive than what the Quest 1 and 2 were at launch, but the feature-packed headset was certainly worth the price. We have seen price reductions and deals since, making it even more value for money.

With the ability to play every Quest 3 title on a far cheaper headset, the Quest 3S is arguably even better value. Whatever Quest headset you choose, your gaming experience will be immersive either way.

The Meta Quest 4 should be backwards compatible, but if the Puffin does ditch controllers, don’t expect many games for the glasses. The Puffin is more likely to compete with Vision Pro and Galaxy XR as a productivity device rather than going head-to-head with the Quest gaming headset.

Possible Quest 4 Exclusives

The Quest has had a plethora of top-quality exclusive titles over the years. The Quest 2 had the outstanding Resident Evil 4 VR, while the Quest 3 has loads of exclusives, including Batman: Arkham Shadow and Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR. Also, exclusives like Deadpool VR are vital for VR gaming in general.

When the next VR headset does come, expect the Meta Quest 4 to have even more exclusive games. Could we see another Resident Evil, or maybe an entirely new IP altogether? Meta is reportedly working hard to secure new partnerships, with more potential collaborations with A24 and Disney.