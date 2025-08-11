It’s been reported that New York sportsbook revenue for July has seen betting revenue hit $155.9m – which is up 10.7% year-on-year – with FanDuel topping the list as the best performing betting site.

New York Sportsbook Revenue $155.9m For July 2025

Since mobile betting in New York launched in January 2022, these latest New York sportsbook revenue figures for both retail and mobile operators have seen an unprecedented three-month run of double-digit win rates.

The figures saw the New York Gaming Commission report $155.9m in gross sports betting sites revenue for July 2025 – which was up 10.7% from the same period last year.

With the total handle hitting $1.41bn – which was an increase of 11.1% and an average hold of 11.08%.

New York state brought in $79.4m in taxes with the July Sportsbook revenue and taking the yearly tax value for 2025 to just under $736m and $147.2m more than this period in 2024.

FanDuel Topped New York Sportsbook Revenue For July 2025

It was FanDuel that cemented their place as the market leader in the state – with July revenue at $61.4m (up 3.5%). Which also smashed a new $3bn milestone for the region.

That said, despite these positive figures – the handle share fell to 34%, which was the lowest since launch and declined 1.2% month-on-month to $476.9m.

FanDuel also opened a new Sportsbook premises in the Flatiron District in June 2025 – having been in the state now for over a decade.

The handle table was topped by DraftKings for the second month in-a-row with $509.4m – up 11.5% year-on-year. With their $52.5m revenue a 10.3% hold.

Fanatics issued $13.9m in revenue for July 2025 from their $137.7m in handle – which is an 80% increase. While their 9.8% market share was the highest since November 2023.

Ceasars and BetMGM posted very similar July revenue results – each issuing just under $10m from a $98m handle.

ESPN Bet were also celebrating, with their first double-figure hold rate since September 2024 – hitting 10.4% and claiming $3.9m in revenue via a $37.1m handle.

Summer Months Have Been Profitable For New York Sportsbooks Before

The overall July New York sportsbook revenue results came hot on the heels of June’s $206.5m GGR – up 54.2%.

Historically the summer period has seen higher win rates in New York – backed up with figures between 2022 and 2025 platforms having hold rates between 9.2% and 11.1%.

With the sector now hitting the Q3 period, experts will be keenly looking to see if operators can maintain the good first half of the year, especially with the new NFL season on the horizon.