Netflix Brings Couch Gaming to Your TV Seamlessly

For everyone who has ever cycled through a season and thought, “I want to play something” Netflix have made a game for your show within their service. Now the streaming giant’s cranking up their gaming with a new set of titles you can play on your TV, and all you need is your phone as a controller. No downloads, no extra gear, just pure, uninterrupted vibes. Netflix is transforming your living room into an actual gaming den experience.

If you have Netflix, you have games.



This rollout extends last month’s officially announced Lego party game collab, with a bit of killer newness and even more big name ports on the horizon. Whether you’re gathering a group of friends for some laughs or solo queueing, it’s all conveniently built into the app.

Netflix’s gaming head, Alain Tascan, put it perfectly: “Now with the launch of games on your mobile, whether you’re using just a Wi-Fi connection or a door dongle and you want to play multiplayer through 5G, starting today, you’ll be able to play games right on your TV, with the phone as your controller.” No installation required, it’s as easy as streaming your favorite shows. From watching KPop Demon Hunters to playing Pictionary Game Night without ever leaving Netflix.

Party Games:

Lego Party: Build, battle, and brick smash your way through multiplayer mayhem.

Boggle Party: Word wizardry, scramble, and score with the fam.

Pictionary: Game Night: Doodle your way to victory.

Tetris Time Warp: Classic blocks with a twisty, time bending multiplayer edge.

Party Crashers: High-octane demolish for chaotic fun.

Fresh Drops:

Dead Man’s Party: A Knives Out Game: Dive into the whodunit world of Benoit Blanc. Team up to crack the case or play the sneaky killer hiding clues. If you’re a Knives Out stan, this is your murder mystery fever dream.

Barbie Color Creations: Creative coloring chaos for the little artists in your life.

Toca Boca Hair Salon 4: Snip, style, and glam up virtual clients.

Paw Patrol Academy: Adventure time with the pups. Learn, rescue, and roll out.

Upcoming Ports

Netflix is going big with these cloud-streamed beasts no console required:

WWE 2K25: Suplex city awaits, body slam your way through the roster.

Red Dead Redemption: Saddle up for that Wild West epic, Rockstar style.

Netflix Daily Puzzles

Netflix just dropped the Puzzled app eight free mini games (one each day) based on their hits like Stranger Things and that KPop Demon Hunters thing a month from now. Word searches, spot the diff and more with a Netflix twist.

This TV push is Netflix putting its foot down on that “games everywhere” prophecy, becoming the streaming and slaying into one app. No more app hopping fatigue, it’s all one ecosystem. Red Dead is also getting a next gen port, but its arrival on Netflix alongside WWE shows the streaming platform are after that AAA crowd. If you’re not yet subbed, open the app and play Pictionary on us tonight.