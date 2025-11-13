Red Dead Redemption Riding Back In? ESRB Leak Teases Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S

Red Dead fan just as we’re all trying to get over our GTA 6 delay blues, the ESRB goes ahead and hints that the first Red Dead Redemption could be about to receive a fresh lick of paint and hardware. We’re not just discussing backwards compatibility, though we’re talking new native ports for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

If you’ve been hoping to play through Marston’s redemption tale again without dusting off an old Xbox 360 disc or taking your chances with backwards compatibility, this just might be your ticket. The game’s story still lands like a shotgun blast outlaw gone reluctant hero, tracking down his former crew to earn his freedom. It has the open world of epic cinematic scope that doesn’t feel a day over fresh, even 15 years later. But until now? If you’re on PS5 or Xbox Series X/S, you’ve been in the stone age, whereas your Switch and PS4 peers got a taste of things back in 2023 and PC folks more recently in 2024.

BREAKING: Red Dead Redemption 1 has seemingly been rated by the ESRB for PS5, Switch 2 and Xbox Series X|S.



This was unexpected. I’m guessing that we’re probably going to see a next-gen bundle with Red Dead Redemption 2!



I think it’s finally happening. Wow. pic.twitter.com/Ci1gHfgWP2 — GameRoll (@GameRoll_) November 13, 2025

The ESRB Slip Up: What We Know

So, here’s the tea The Entertainment Software Rating Board recently put up a new rating page for Red Dead Redemption and it keeps us on edge and tired of recycled ones from 2023 ports, or that 2024 PC drop. Although they specifically mentions PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series as the platforms. That’s ESRB speak for “prepare to download this on your fancy new console.”

Rockstar’s Charm Offensive Post-GTA 6 Delay

Timing’s everything. With Grand Theft Auto 6 now pushed back (still no word on when exactly it’ll arrive), Rockstar, for one, is all about the feel good vibes. GTA 5 is popping back up on PlayStation Plus Extra this month like a appetizer for those of us who can’t wait. Surely not a ‘beefed up’ Red Dead Redemption for current-gen? That’s the kind of move that could melt the heart of even the saltiest fan.

But we’re thinking bigger for a sec. As much as this RDR1 port would be sweet (love to finally play it on my PS5, without the loading glitches) the real holy grail? A genuine Red Dead Redemption 2 update for PS5 and Series X/S. People have been pleading for it to no avail for years, nicer graphics, faster loads, the works.

Bottom line, this ESRB leak is by no means written in stone (no official announcements have been made yet) but sure smells like confirmation to me.